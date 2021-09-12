In the bottom of the eighth, with the game on the line, the face of the franchise stepped to the plate with a chance to put the Mets ahead at the end of an emotional night at the ballpark.

But that is where the similarities between Mike Piazza’s magical moment 20 years ago and Pete Alonso’s bid to recreate it ended. A drive by Alonso to deep centerfield stopped at the warning track, getting the Mets closer to an 8-7 loss to the Yankees on Saturday night at Citi Field.

James McCann flied out to rightfield for the final out, stranding the potential tying run, J.D. Davis, on third base.

With that, the Mets (71-72) missed a chance to gain ground on Atlanta, which lost to Miami. They are five games back in the NL East with 19 to play.

This loss was familiar in at least one respect: The margin of defeat was small. Since Aug. 13, the Mets are 1-13 in one-run games.

The Yankees’ three-run rally against Trevor May and Aaron Loup in the eighth inning was the difference. Javier Baez’s throwing error on a potential inning-ending double play allowed Bronx native Andrew Velazquez to scamper home with the go-ahead run in front of a sold-out crowd of 43,144, the largest at Citi Field in more than two years.

May inherited a two-run lead. Brett Gardner led off with a single, the Yankees’ first baserunner since the second inning, and Aaron Judge followed with a tying two-run homer to leftfield — a high-arching shot that leftfielder Jeff McNeil seemed to be tracking all the way, only for it to land well beyond the wall, an estimated 413 feet from the plate.

When Giancarlo Stanton snuck a single down the rightfield line, manager Luis Rojas pulled May in favor of Loup. Loup induced consecutive hard-hit grounders to shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Gleyber Torres’ became a single when Lindor couldn’t field it cleanly. Luke Voit’s became a force out at second, but after Lindor’s slightest bit of trouble getting it out of his glove, Baez threw well high to first. Velazquez scored from second on the play.

The Mets trailed by five runs early because Taijuan Walker allowed second-inning homers to Kyle Higashioka, Brett Gardner and Judge — the latter two back-to-back.

But then Walker settled down to retire the next 13 batters, seven via strikeout, finishing his night at six innings, five runs. He struck out eight and walked one.

Meanwhile, the Mets chipped away against Corey Kluber (four innings, four runs) and the Yankees’ bullpen.

In the half inning after Walker was smacked around, the Mets struck for three runs:

Javier Baez was, again, the sparkplug, drawing a leadoff walk. He stole second as Jeff McNeil struck out, then scored on Kevin Pillar’s double to left. McCann managed a triple on a flyball to left that Judge couldn’t corral. Walker contributed an RBI single to right.

It became a one-run game on Baez’s line-drive homer to leftfield in the third.

The Mets completed the (temporary) comeback on McCann’s two-run homer off Chad Green in the sixth.