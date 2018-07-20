It didn’t go particularly far, and it wasn’t particularly pretty, but when Yoenis Cespedes’ pop fly deflected off the outside edge off the leftfield foul pole at Yankee Stadium, he circled the bases all the same.

Cespedes homered in his first game — and his second at-bat — since May 13, fresh back Friday from the disabled list after a mild strain in his right hip flexor lingered for way longer than anybody involved initially anticipated. He finished with a multi-hit game, adding a line-drive single to right in the fifth.

“He wanted to get up here as soon as possible,” manager Mickey Callaway said.

Cespedes’ return, however, is conditional — and might involve him playing some first base. Having missed more than half of the Mets’ games this season and last, Cespedes has a new iteration of an extensive pregame routine that the Mets hope will help him avoid further leg issues — hip, quadriceps, heel — and keep him on the field more often.

Because of that extensive routine, the Mets have to monitor Cespedes’ day-to-day condition very carefully, Callaway said. That includes possible occasions, even beyond this season, when Cespedes is initially in the lineup but gets scratched before first pitch.

“The one thing we have to do is be proactive in making sure we do everything we can to keep him on the field as much as possible,” Callaway said. “The percentages [of getting hurt] go up when your body is not in a great spot. If he looks tired or run down, there might be a time when he’s a late scratch, and it’ll be because we determined it’ll be riskier to send him out there that day.”

Contributing to that potential tiredness: Cespedes’ work at first base. That’s an idea the Mets began to explore while Cespedes was rehabbing at their minor-league complex in Port St. Lucie — including daily work with Mike Barwis, the Mets’ senior advisor for strength and conditioning — to see if it’s a viable option in the majors.

That’s to be determined, but the Mets are hopeful. It’s possible Cespedes sees time at first this season, Callaway said. The Mets aren’t sure yet if it will accomplish what they hope, lessening the stress on his fragile legs.

“That’s why we’re going to continue to work him out at first base, to see if he can handle some of the work at first and then do some outfield drills, take BP and go play nine innings and left and how much is that work at first going to impact your legs,” Callaway said. “That’s something that’s always hard to tell because it depends on the person, what they’re doing.

“One of the thoughts about first base is he’s going to stay hot the whole game. He’s moving around. There’s not that component of standing out in leftfield for five, six minutes and all of a sudden have to sprint 30 yards, dive and make a catch.”

Jay Bruce, another Mets outfielder who has dabbled at first base, experienced back tightness after working out at his secondary position. Whether Cespedes encounters unexpected physical issues as a result of the different physical movements — the footwork, the lunging for throws while staying on the bag — is something the Mets will have to figure out.

The first-base consideration has ramifications beyond this season. The Mets have Cespedes locked up for two years and $58.5 million after this season, and suddenly find themselves with a glut of corner outfielders.

For a day, at least, Callaway was just happy to have Cespedes back.

“We need to make sure we keep him out there as long as possible for the rest of his career and try to do everything we can to put him in a good spot,” Callaway said.