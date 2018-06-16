Syndergaard nearing return; Cespedes needs more time

PHOENIX — Neither Yoenis Cespedes nor Noah Syndergaard has resumed baseball activities as they wait for their soreness to disappear, but there is more optimism about the righthander than the outfielder.

Syndergaard is “getting closer and closer,” manager Mickey Callaway said. A strained right index finger has sidelined him for more than three weeks.

“Feeling better every day,” Callaway said. “We’re just waiting for that last little bit to clear up so we can start that progression we talked about.”

Cespedes, meanwhile, is taking the weekend off from rehab activities in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He’ll resume physical therapy on his strained right hip flexor Monday, with no target to start hitting and throwing. He has been out since May 16. General manager Sandy Alderson said June 1 that he was surprised about how long it was taking Cespedes’ hip to heal.

“I don’t think I can say I’m surprised. Only Cespedes knows how he feels,” Callaway said. “You can guess on how long things are going to take, but that would always just be a guess I’m not surprised. I would love to have him back in the lineup, but he’s got to get to where he can go out there and play.’’

Familia returns

Closer Jeurys Familia (sore right shoulder) rejoined the Mets on Saturday from Port St. Lucie and will be activated Sunday, the first day he is eligible to come off the disabled list.

Familia said he first felt discomfort in Atlanta at the end of May but waited to say something because he wasn’t sure if it was significant.

“As bullpen guys, it’s a little tough, because we’re always pitching with something sore [especially when] we pitch back-to-back [days],” said Familia, who did not go on a formal rehab assignment but faced minor-league batters Friday.

Gimenez impresses Flores

Wilmer Flores returned Friday from his rehab assignment with high Class A St. Lucie impressed with Andres Gimenez, the Mets’ top prospect.

“He’s good. Really good,” Flores said. “He plays like he knows — he knows what he’s doing. He plays like a veteran. He’s got a lot of talent.”

Flores and Gimenez would seem to have a lot in common. They share a home country (Venezuela) and home position (shortstop). And like Flores at the same age (19), Gimenez is a top-100 prospect.

Gimenez’s .277/.347/.427 slash line — with 22 steals and 21 extra-base hits (four homers) — has better numbers than Flores’ did.

“He’s definitely better,” Flores said with a smile.

Extra bases

The Mets shortened BP to review baserunning fundamentals, huddling around each base as coach Ruben Amaro Jr. touched on the basics. “Almost every possible point, just to reiterate the things we need to do as a team,” Callaway said . . . Dominic Smith’s homer Friday made him the 14th Met to go deep on his birthday. The last before Smith: Anthony Recker on Aug. 29, 2013. Mike Piazza did it three times.