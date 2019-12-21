Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will earn $11 million as his base salary for the 2020 season, but there is an injury penalty that could knock it down to $6 million, a source confirmed.

The Associated Press reported on Saturday that Cespedes’ base salary for the 2020 season will be $6 million, but it would increase to $11 million if he doesn’t start the season on the injured list because of injuries suffered in an accident on his ranch in Florida in May.

The source, however, said the injury penalty would kick in if Cespedes is on the injured list at any point during the 2020 season thanks to the injuries suffered on his ranch, not just to start the season.

Sources said on Dec. 13 that Cespedes and the Mets had agreed to an amended contract. Cespedes was to make $29.5 million in 2020, but the amended contract dropped that to about $10 million, the sources said. The amended deal also gives Cespedes the opportunity to earn back some of the rest of his original salary.

The amended contract prevented a hearing to resolve the issue. The agreement of the amended contract was a product of the Mets taking issue with Cespedes suffering a non-baseball injury.

Cespedes, 34, is in the final year of a four-year deal worth $110 million that he signed after the 2016 season.

Cespedes suffered multiple fractures to his right ankle in an accident on his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Florida, in May, which put him out for the entire 2019 season. Cespedes was already expected to miss part of the 2019 season after suffering a strained hip flexor and then having double-heel surgery in 2018.

One-time Mets managerial candidate Eduardo Perez said Thursday on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM that he has spoken to Cespedes and that the slugger is ready to be “out there for 140-plus games” and that “he could hit 52” home runs.

Cespedes last played at least 140 games in 2015, when he started the season with the Detroit Tigers and was traded to the Mets. He has never hit more than 35 home runs in a season in his career.