WASHINGTON, D.C. — Michael Conforto is back.

The Mets activated their starting centerfielder from the 10-day disabled list Thursday morning, prior to their series opener against the Nationals.

Utility man Phillip Evans was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Conforto on the 25-man roster.

Thursday is Conforto’s first game since Aug. 24, when he dislocated his left shoulder on a swing. He had surgery to repair his torn posterior capsule in September. That ended what had been a breakout year for the now-25-year-old. He batted .279 with a .384 OBP and .555 slugging percentage, hitting 27 home runs and driving in 68 runs while making the All-Star team for the first time.

His rehabilitation program since then, however, went very well. The Mets over the offseason mentioned May 1 as an approximate return date, but Conforto’s return Thursday beats that target by three and a half weeks.

Conforto has physically been with the team since Monday, when he returned to New York from Port St. Lucie.