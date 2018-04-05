TODAY'S PAPER
Mets activate Michael Conforto for series against Nationals

Thursday is Conforto’s first game since Aug. 24, when he dislocated his left shoulder on a swing.

Michael Conforto of the Mets follows through on

Michael Conforto of the Mets follows through on an RBI single against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Aug. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Michael Conforto is back.

The Mets activated their starting centerfielder from the 10-day disabled list Thursday morning, prior to their series opener against the Nationals.

Utility man Phillip Evans was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Conforto on the 25-man roster.

Thursday is Conforto’s first game since Aug. 24, when he dislocated his left shoulder on a swing. He had surgery to repair his torn posterior capsule in September. That ended what had been a breakout year for the now-25-year-old. He batted .279 with a .384 OBP and .555 slugging percentage, hitting 27 home runs and driving in 68 runs while making the All-Star team for the first time.

His rehabilitation program since then, however, went very well. The Mets over the offseason mentioned May 1 as an approximate return date, but Conforto’s return Thursday beats that target by three and a half weeks.

Conforto has physically been with the team since Monday, when he returned to New York from Port St. Lucie.

