The Mets’ target date for Michael Conforto’s return from last September’s shoulder surgery had been May 1, but he was aiming for a different target — something much sooner.

The return date may turn out to be April 5. The 2017 All-Star outfielder is eligible to come off the 10-day DL Thursday when the Mets begin a series at Washington.

“I feel ready,” Conforto said before Tuesday night’s game against the Phillies at Citi Field. “I feel good to go.”

Mickey Callaway said he “could be” back for that series, but the manager also indicated that Conforto could’ve returned sooner if he didn’t have to sit out the full 10 days. Asked what Conforto still has to show him in order to return, Callaway said, “Probably not much. He’s ready to go. The rules are the rules.”

Conforto returned to New York from Florida Sunday night and hit against Jason Vargas during an indoor simulated game on Monday.

“May 1st felt a little late to me,” Conforto said, “so I made it a goal of mine to get back as quickly as possible.”

But he apparently will come back after having played in only two Grapefruit League games and in no rehab games. Conforto played in Triple-A spring-training games after the Mets departed.

“Would more at-bats on the minor-league side help? Possibly,” Conforto said. “But I think at the end of the day, I’m going to have to get my timing back against the [Max] Scherzers and the [Stephen] Strasburgs and the guys I’m going to be facing this year.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He said his first goal is to “stay healthy” after suffering his freak dislocation and capsule tear while swinging last August.

“I’ve come to grips with it,” Conforto said. “It’s just another form of adversity that as professional athletes we have go through.”

Swarzak to DL

Anthony Swarzak went on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 1. The reliever said an MRI showed “a mild to moderate strain” in his left oblique. “A few weeks, from what I understand, is the best-case scenario,” Swarzak said. Reliever Hansel Robles was recalled from Las Vegas to fill the roster spot..