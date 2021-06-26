The Mets did it again — and so did the Phillies’ bullpen.

Michael Conforto hit a walk-off sacrifice fly against Hector Neris, lifting the Mets to a 4-3 win. That was Philadelphia’s fourth blown save in two days (three games) in the series.

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins gifted the Mets a start to their game-winning rally, booting pinch hitter Travis Blankenhorn’s grounder. Then Billy McKinney walked and Kevin Pillar singled to shortstop to load the bases with nobody out. Luis Guillorme drew a walk to force in the tying run.

Francisco Lindor struck out, bringing Conforto to the plate. He sent the Citi Field crowd of 29,205 — the largest gathering here since the pandemic began — into a frenzy with a line drive to centerfield. Odubel Herrera made the catch, but his throw home was well late. McKinney scored easily.

That undid the damage done by an erratic Edwin Diaz in the top of the ninth. Andrew McCutchen led off the inning by getting hit square in the back by a Diaz fastball, then stole second base. As Luke Williams drew a walk, ball four was a wild pitch, moving McCutchen to third. He scored on Nick Maton’s sacrifice fly to leftfield.

The Phillies stole five bases off James McCann and his batterymates on the mound. It was almost six, but they caught Williams at third base in the ninth inning when he slid into Luis Guillorme’s cleat instead of the base.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jacob deGrom lasted six innings and gave up two runs and three hits — technically his worst start of the season. It was the first time all year an opponent scored multiple earned runs against him.

He struck out a season-low five and walked one. With a 1-for-2 effort at the plate, he also upped his average to .414 (12 hits in 13 starts).

DeGrom will carry a Major League Baseball-best 0.69 ERA into July.

The Phillies struck in the second inning, when McCutchen’s ground ball ricocheted off deGrom’s butt and into centerfield for a single. McCutchen stole second, then scored on Maton’s two-out RBI single to right, his first hit since May 18, snapping an 0-for-22 streak.

That ended deGrom’s scoreless streak at 31 innings, just shy of R.A. Dickey’s franchise record of 32 2/3, set in 2012. DeGrom most recently had given up a run May 25 against the Rockies.

He was the first Mets pitcher to go 31 innings without allowing a run since . . . deGrom, in 2019-20.

Philadelphia re-took the lead in the sixth, when it loaded the bases with nobody out. McCutchen’s line-drive sacrifice fly to center was enough to score Odubel Herrera from third.

Outpitching deGrom was Philadelphia righthander Zach Eflin, who gave up one run in six innings. That tally came in the second, when Dominic Smith (single), James McCann (single) and Jose Peraza (RBI double) led off with consecutive hits. With no outs and runners on second and third, Eflin began a streak of 10 batters in a row retired.