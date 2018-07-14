Michael Conforto will be nowhere near the All-Star Game in Washington, D.C this week — not many .218 hitters end up there. A year ago, Conforto was preparing for his inaugural trip to the midsummer classic, but this season he has mainly been searching for answers.

It’s a timing issue, mostly. Conforto said he’s been close on pitches, a split second here or there being the difference between a productive at-bat and a stroll back to the dugout.

“It’s part of the game,” Conforto said. “It’s one of those things that have been both frustrating and encouraging at the same time. You know you’re right there. The swing feels good, you’re just a little bit late or a little bit early. So, finding that sweet spot is the name of the game.”

Conforto found the sweetest of spots, at least for a moment, Saturday afternoon at Citi Field. The leftfielder launched a three-run home run into the rightfield bullpen, part of a four-run fifth inning that spurred the Mets to a 7-4 victory over the Nationals.

It was Conforto’s 11th home run of the season and first since June 26. It was his first home run with runners on base since June 16.

“I got just enough of it,” Conforto said. “I got a good pitch to hit with two strikes, tried to stay short, put a good swing on it, and tried not to do too much. It’s funny how that turns into a home run. I’m trying to do more of that and keep working hard.”

As upbeat as Conforto was about his faith in the work he puts in every day and how that will relate to eventual production, it was still good to see some form of results before the All-Star break.

“It’s rewarding to reap the benefits,” Conforto said. “Sometimes, when you put the work in and you’re not getting what you’re looking for, that can be frustrating . . . It happens all the time throughout the season. You just have to keep on grinding through it. We play 162 games and all of them count. So, I’m just doing all I can to prepare everyday and execute when my number is called.”

Conforto is coming off a gruesome shoulder injury suffered last August. He underwent surgery in September and was able to return in early April, nearly a month earlier than anticipated. But, aside from a so-so May where he hit .256 with five home runs, Conforto has been unable to put together any significant stretch of success.

He hit .198 with four homers in June and was hitting .162 in July, entering Saturday’s game. It’s tough to predict an all-out breakout over one game, but manager Mickey Callaway thinks Conforto can use Saturday’s success to propel him to a better second half.

“I think he can,” Callaway said. “When he goes and clicks a homer like that, it gives you confidence. You’re clicking the ball out in front of the plate. Your timing is better and one big hit, one big homer, can get you on a roll.”