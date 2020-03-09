PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Michael Conforto flew to New York on Monday night to be evaluated by the Mets’ medical director, Dr. David Altchek, after injuring his side over the weekend, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said.

After Conforto got an MRI in Florida, the Mets decided he needed to be checked further, hitting pause on what had been a mostly uneventful spring training for the starting rightfielder.

“Michael tweaked his side catching a fly ball in the wind during a game a couple of days ago,” Van Wagenen said. “We will provide updates when we have more information.”

Conforto most recently played Saturday, when he finished the top of the fifth by catching Yan Gomes’ fly ball. Several plays prior, Conforto tried to catch Emilio Bonifacio’s home run, hitting the wall as the ball eluded his outstretched glove. He was replaced by Braxton Lee to start the top of the sixth.

The Mets are counting on Conforto to be a steady presence in right and a lineup anchor in 2020. If he is on the sidelines for any portion of the regular season — which begins March 26 — the Mets’ options include playing Jake Marisnick in center and moving Brandon Nimmo to right.

J.D. Davis is expected to get most of the playing time in leftfield, with Dominic Smith also available. Jeff McNeil (penciled in as the starting third baseman) and Yoenis Cespedes (recovering from heel surgeries and a broken ankle) are the only other outfielders on the 40-man roster.

In 10 Grapefruit League games, Conforto has a .222/.276/.370 slash line.