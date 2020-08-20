The Mets might not have a closer, but Michael Conforto got the save Wednesday.

His tie-breaking, ninth-inning, two-out, two-run homer lifted the Mets to a 5-3 win against the Marlins after a Seth Lugo-less bullpen melted down. The Mets (12-14) have won three games in a row for the first time this season.

“That one,” Conforto said, “definitely felt good.”

Lugo, the de facto closer and one of the best relievers in the majors, was unavailable because the Mets decided hours prior to make him a starter again, bumping Steven Matz to the bullpen. He will get the ball Thursday against Miami and stay in the rotation indefinitely, manager Luis Rojas said.

“The ability of him navigating through the lineup, repertoire, command — we’re going to go that way with him,” Rojas said.

The Mets’ remaining big four in the back of the bullpen — Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson, Dellin Betances, Edwin Diaz — responded to their first challenge sans Lugo by losing a late lead.

Familia and Wilson combined to allow a run in the seventh, when Wilson’s wild pitch let Familia’s baserunner score. Betances and Diaz combined to allow two runs in the eighth, when Betances hit Eddy Alvarez with a pitch to force in a run and Diaz walked Logan Forsythe to force in the tying run.

After blowing the save — his first such opportunity since July 25 — Diaz struck out the side in a perfect ninth. With Lugo in the rotation, Diaz stands to get more save opportunities.

“I feel like I’m ready,” Diaz said through an interpreter. “I’m grateful for the opportunity again.”

Manager Luis Rojas has not officially named a closer all season.

“It’s really tough to not have a piece like Lugo in the pen,” Rojas said. “We trust the guys we have.”

That all turned Jacob deGrom’s sharp start opposite Miami righthander Pablo Lopez (6 1/3 innings, two runs) into a footnote.

In his last outing of the first half of this pandemic-shortened season, deGrom’s pitching provided the exclamation point: Yes, he is making a run at a third consecutive NL Cy Young Award.

The Mets’ ace tossed six shutout innings to lower his ERA to 1.93, fifth in the National League.

He allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked none. Rojas pulled him at 91 pitches, a bit quicker than normal after he missed his previous scheduled start due to a stiff neck.

DeGrom said he was “a little rusty.”

“I was a little tired, honestly,” deGrom said. “I don’t really like to admit that, but I could definitely feel it.”

In the end, it meant a win for the Mets — a win they badly needed considering the state of their rotation.

The Mets entered the day with a 5.59 rotation ERA, 28th out of 30 major-league teams. Only the Tigers and Red Sox, who were not expected to be postseason contenders, were worse.

DeGrom’s dominance underscored the top-heavy nature of that group (and in turn the importance of winning games he pitches). He and rookie David Peterson — who landed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation Tuesday — have a 2.36 ERA. The Mets’ other starters have a 7.11 ERA.

Lugo is the second reliever to be converted into a starting pitcher this month. The Mets also did so with Robert Gesllman, who hasn’t lasted more than two innings in his first two starts as he builds up his pitch count.

The starting five is now deGrom, Rick Porcello, Gsellman, Lugo and Corey Oswalt (or another Peterson replacement). The Mets hit the halfway mark of their season Sunday.

“It’s kind of strange that we’re almost halfway through,” Conforto said. “I feel like we’re just getting started.”



