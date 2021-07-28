Edwin Diaz got the save in the Mets’ 2-1 win against Atlanta on Wednesday, but Michael Conforto saved Diaz.

On pinch hitter Ehire Adrianza’s single to rightfield, Conforto threw out Abraham Almonte, the would-be tying run, at the plate for the penultimate out of the game. Almonte began the inning with a double and was trying to score from second. Diaz got Pablo Sandoval to line out to leftfield to end it.

That gave the Mets (54-46) a shot at winning the five-game series heading into the finale Thursday afternoon.

Brandon Drury hit the eventual game-winning homer off Max Fried in the seventh. Since being called back up to the Mets on Saturday, Drury is 6-for-6 with two homers and two doubles — all off the bench.

Jeurys Familia stranded Aaron Loup’s two runners in scoring position in the eighth. Loup — the Mets’ most reliably effective reliever this season — gave up back-to-back singles to Joc Pederson and Ozzie Albies to begin the inning and allowed them to advance when he briefly bobbled Freddie Freeman’s weak ground ball toward the mound.

That is when manager Luis Rojas called on Familia, who with a 3.27 ERA — even better lately — has returned to his role as late-inning, high-leverage option. He struck out Austin Riley, perhaps Atlanta’s hottest hitter, and induced a groundout to shortstop from Dansby Swanson. Atlanta’s last best chance was over.

Jeff McNeil finished 2-for-4, extending his hit streak to 15 games, longest in the majors and longest of his career. He is halfway to the Mets’ record of 30, held by Moises Alou, Rojas’ brother.

Fried, usually effective against the Mets, was again this time. He limited them to two runs and five hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking two.

The Mets’ first run came in the third, when Megill’s single to right started a two-out rally. Brandon Nimmo walked and Pete Alonso singled to load the bases. McNeil scored Megill with an RBI single to left. That was all they got, though, with J.D. Davis striking out swinging to end the threat.

The Mets didn’t have another hit until Drury stepped to the plate to hit in the pitcher’s spot in the seventh.

Rookie righthander Tylor Megill, who turned 26 on Wednesday, again was solid: 5 1/3 innings, one run. He scattered five hits and a walk and struck out six.

Through seven starts, his ERA is 2.04.

Austin Riley’s solo home run to center ended Megill’s outing, as well as his 17 2/3-inning scoreless streak that covered parts of four starts (and included back-to-back six-innings shutout appearances).

Not bad for a lesser-known prospect who opened the season in Double-A and hoped to make it to the majors this year — by the end of the year, never mind before the halfway point.

A key for Megill: His slider and especially his changeup, of dubious reputation at the time of his call-up, have been very good.

On Wednesday, he threw his changeup every three pitches and got seven swings and misses. (His slider was demoted to the No. 3 option, thrown just 13 times out of 94 pitches and inducing just one whiff.)

The only change between his fastball-heavy repertoire in the minors and his more diverse options in the majors, according to Megill, is confidence in those secondary pitches.

"You can’t be too scared to go out there and throw it," he said this week. "I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing."

Trusting himself was an issue before enjoying the immense confidence boost induced by performing well in the majors.

"I wouldn’t say scared, more so doubt, hesitation," he said of his previous mindset. "I had nerves for sure going into the first outing, naturally. Now that I’ve collected a few starts, it’s just baseball. Just go out there and be the same every time."