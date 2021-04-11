TODAY'S PAPER
Luis Rojas drops Michael Conforto in Mets' batting order to end funk

The Mets' Michael Conforto reacts after striking

The Mets' Michael Conforto  reacts after striking out with a runner in scoring position against Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers in the sixth inning on Saturday at Citi Field. Credit: AP/John Minchillo

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Mets manager Luis Rojas dropped slumping Michael Conforto from third to sixth in the batting order for Sunday’s suspended game against the Marlins.

Since the game was suspended in the top of the first, Conforto will have to wait until Monday to see if he can snap out of what Rojas called "that funk."

Conforto has struck out in six of his last 12 at-bats (no hits) and is 3-for-21 with eight strikeouts overall. He has drawn boos at Citi Field for his failures with runners in scoring position (he’s 2-for-10).

"You’re only one swing away from getting back," said Rojas, who moved Dom Smith into the third spot and had Jeff McNeil fifth against righthanded opener John Curtiss. "I know he’s been struggling, but you’re one swing, one at-bat, one game away sometimes to getting hot."

Chisholm's faint praise

Jacob deGrom might be a little extra jazzed up the next time he faces the Marlins.

Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., after homering off deGrom on a 100-mile per hour fastball on Saturday, was not impressed with deGrom’s heat.

"People were saying, ‘It’s an angry 100, it gets on you,‘" Chisholm said. "It didn’t really get on me like I was expecting. Some people’s 100 is a little lighter. To me, it felt like he was on the lighter side."

Chisholm, 23, also called deGrom the best pitcher in baseball.

Davis update

J.D. Davis, who was placed on the injured list on Saturday because of a bruised left hand, said he isn’t swinging a bat without discomfort yet. Davis was hit by a pitch on Tuesday.

"Just a matter of time and day-by-day and swelling going down," he said. "Now it’s just a waiting game for the swelling . . . Every single day it’s progressing in the right way."

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

