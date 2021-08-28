In the version of the next month-plus in which the Mets save their season, catch Atlanta and win the division for just the seventh time ever, remember Michael Conforto’s contribution Saturday as a potential turning point: a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning to lift the team to a 5-3 win against the Nationals.

And in the version in which the Mets do none of that, remember it anyway for what it was: a big, exciting moment in what might be the waning weeks of his Mets career.

A free agent after the season, Conforto stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter against newly inserted reliever Mason Thompson. He smacked the first pitch, a sinker on the outer half of the plate, into the seats in leftfield.

The blast was the first pinch-hit dinger of his career — but his 127th overall. Only six Mets have hit more, and in recent months he has passed Ed Kranepool, Edgardo Alfonzo, Kevin McReynolds, Todd Hundley and Lucas Duda on that list. Up next, at a distant 149, is Carlos Beltran.

Such a list underscores Conforto’s place among the better Mets in their history — not the top tier, sure, but maybe in the second or third. Among homegrown hitters this century, he is probably third behind David Wright and Jose Reyes. He has sneaked into the franchise’s top 30 in Wins Above Replacement, as calculated by Baseball Reference, at 15.2.

The victory was the first in five games and third in 15 games for the Mets (62-67). The improved to 7 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East.

In an all-Long Island pitching matchup — and a rematch of their Aug. 12 game — Medford’s Marcus Stroman and Seaford’s Sean Nolin were about equals.

Stroman gave up two runs in six innings, Nolin two runs in 5 1/3.

All of Stroman’s trouble came early. With two outs in the second inning, Lane Thomas had an RBI double and Alcides Escobar added an RBI single. Washington had five hits in the opening two innings but just another pair in the next four frames.

Stroman’s 2.85 ERA is tied for seventh in the National League.

His was the fourth consecutive game in which the Mets’ starting pitcher allowed two earned runs. But it was the first one that the Mets won.

The only Mets batter to manage much against Nolin was Kevin Pillar, who hit two home runs. Nolin struck out six and walked none in what was by far the best of the 31-year-old rookie’s three starts since joining the Nationals. He entered with a 9.00 ERA from his first two.

A big night from Pillar, a backup outfielder enduring the worst offensive season since he was a rookie in 2013, underscored one of the Mets’ most significant problems. His 12 homers rank third on the team behind Pete Alonso (29) and utility infielder Jonathan Villar (14).

Put another way: Two of the Mets’ top three home-run hitters were signed to be bench players.

The only other players to reach double digits are Francisco Lindor (11), Dominic Smith (11) and Conforto (10).

Among the notable absences when Luis Rojas rolled out a new-look lineup before the game was Smith, who has crushed lefthanded pitchers but was on the bench as the Mets prepared to face Nolin, a lefty.

Smith this year is hitting .322 with a .380 OBP and .435 slugging percentage against southpaws — and was even better the previous two years.

But his recent struggles, including a .198 average in August, won out in the decision to sit him, Rojas explained.

Rojas added that Smith is "trying to get into his legs." Without using his lower half, which has been a problem periodically this season, it has been much harder for Smith to hit for power.

"We are aware of the fact that Dom has been really good for the whole season against lefties," he said. "Just recently, his approach hasn’t been there. He’s working on things, getting to it."