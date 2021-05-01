PHILADELPHIA — Even on a day when the Mets won — 5-4 against the Phillies — they lost.

Brandon Nimmo exited the game — in apparent pain — with a bruised left index finger in the middle of his at-bat in the seventh inning. X-rays were negative, the team announced.

Moments later, J.D. Davis was subbed out due to a sprained left hand, an issue without an immediately clear origin.

So, already struggling to score, the Mets lost perhaps their two hottest hitters — and still pulled out a win.

Michael Conforto’s ninth-inning, tiebreaking home run against Phillies closer Hector Neris lifted the Mets to a much-needed victory, their third in their past 10 games.

In the bottom of the ninth, Edwin Diaz retired the bottom of the Phillies’ lineup in order to finish it off for the Mets (10-11).

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mets struck early against Phillies righthander Zack Wheeler, scoring four runs in the first inning — double their total output from the previous 30 frames, a stretch that began Sunday.

Francisco Lindor’s hit-by-pitch and Jeff McNeil’s walk offered a hitless start to the rally. Then the laser show began. Pete Alonso sent a 110-mph rocket to center for an RBI ground-rule double. Conforto followed with a 106-mph shot to leftfield. It appeared seemingly catchable for Andrew McCutchen, who whiffed on the catch attempt of the sinking liner, which went between his legs and rolled to the wall, allowing two runs to score. J.D. Davis added an RBI single.

The Mets had a chance for more, but James McCann grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Wheeler didn’t let his former team score again. He settled in to finish seven innings, allowing just those four opening-inning runs, striking out six and walking one.

The Phillies chipped away against Taijuan Walker, who allowed four runs in six innings.

Two came in the second. Alec Bohm (single) and Nick Maton (double) led off with consecutive hits and later scored.

Two more came in the sixth. Bohm hit a tying opposite-field homer, a low fly ball that snuck over the tall rightfield wall.

The Mets caught a break in the seventh inning, when the Phillies appeared to have two on and one out. But second-base umpire Jose Navas said that McCutchen ran out of the base line — which he appeared not to do — on his way to second base. Then Matt Joyce, initially called safe at first, was ruled out after a challenge.

That left manager Joe Girardi and the Phillies dugout incensed. Bryce Harper, who did not play due to a sore hand, was ejected.

The teams managed to do all that without any benches-clearing funny business. A day after Jose Alvarado and Dominic Smith got mad at each other, causing the dugouts to empty, the only hit batsman came in the first inning.

Wheeler’s back-foot slider hit Lindor in his back foot. With the lack of malicious intent obvious, Lindor took his base.

For the Mets, that was their majors-leading 156 hit-by-pitch since the start of the 2019 season, a trend of which they have made note — and a reality that Smith blamed for his initial anger at Alvarado last month at Citi Field. The Mets have been hit by the Phillies more than any other club in that stretch, an average of more than one HBP per game.

McCann, several weeks into his first season with the Mets, said the HBP habit is "something that’s been brought to my attention."

"Nobody wants to get hit, nobody likes to get hit," McCann said before the game. "And when it happens over and over, the frustration is going to come out, tempers are going to flare and that’s part of the game. But we are aware. It’s not something that we take lightly."