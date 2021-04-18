DENVER — Michael Conforto’s season-opening slump might be over.

Stuck in an 0-for-16 funk entering the weekend, Conforto had multiple hits in two of three games against the Rockies, including a 2-for-4 showing in the Mets’ 2-1 win on Sunday.

The overall numbers aren’t nearly where he wants them — though he eked his average up to .200 — his feeling at the plate has improved.

"We’re getting there," he said. "We’re getting closer to who I should be out there. I’m looking forward to playing some more games."

Conforto’s early problems, he said, was that he was off balance at the plate. He wasn’t seeing the ball well, and in an attempt to make up for that he ended up "very out on my front side, out on my front foot." It is a natural reaction for most any hitter, even if it only makes it harder to hit.

"It tends to make you late, tends to make you make bad decisions on swings," Conforto said. "I definitely have seen the ball better here at Coors Field. I’ve felt much more comfortable, much more balanced, so I’m seeing it deeper, seeing it longer and I’m ready to swing when the ball is let go. Just in a better spot."

Manager Luis Rojas attributed Conforto’s improved couple of games to being able to play games, which hasn’t always been the case during the Mets’ stop-and-start season.

"It’s what happens," Rojas said. "You play more, you get more at-bats, you work. And you’re going to start feeling like he’s feeling right now. He’s where we want him to be."

Lowly Lindor

Francisco Lindor’s 0-for-4 effort Sunday dropped his average to .189 and his OPS to .557, the lowest among Mets regulars. But he said all it takes is one special swing for him to lock into a hot streak.

"It’s usually one swing," said the shortstop, who noted that he still feels good about his at-bats and has walked eight times in 11 games. "One swing gets me back into, ‘all right, I’m in my comfort zone.’ That swing hasn’t got there yet. I’m in a good spot, but I’m not in the zone where I’m like, ‘all right, it don’t matter what you throw, I’m going to hit it hard.’"

Riding the regulars

Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo and Lindor started all four of the Mets’ doubleheader games in the past week, an unusual occurrence. Rojas said that was made possible by the many days off the Mets have had, as well as the pandemic rule that makes doubleheader games seven innings.

"Guys are fresh," Rojas said. "We are taking advantage of that because . . . they can come in and play both and still be fresh. So yeah, we’ll take that."

Alonso, Lindor and Nimmo have started all 11 of the Mets’ games.

Extra bases

Nimmo (1-for-4) extended his on-base streak to 24 games . . . Seth Lugo (right elbow bone chip surgery) is throwing off of a mound but has not faced hitters yet. "He’s progressing accordingly, we can say," Rojas said . . . As they attempt to play a normal schedule, the Mets will keep their rotation in order for the Cubs series that starts Tuesday: Taijuan Walker, David Peterson and Jacob deGrom. The Chicago forecast for Tuesday: chance of snow with a high of 39 degrees. Conforto: "Hopefully we get to play."