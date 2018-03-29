Michael Conforto is close enough to a return to the major leagues that he might not need a formal rehabilitation assignment.

General manager Sandy Alderson said Thursday the Mets have not decided whether to send Conforto to play in minor-league games.

“That’s a decision we’ll make in the next couple of days,” Alderson said.

Minor-league spring training ends Sunday. The minors’ season starts Thursday, the same day Conforto is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list.

The Mets will have to decide if they want to activate Conforto as soon as possible and if it’s worth sending him to an affiliate for only a handful of at-bats.

A possible middle ground: Conforto stays at the Mets’ spring-training complex, works out with High-A St. Lucie and perhaps gets into a couple of regular-season games there. That would allow him to get at-bats without extra travel and still return quickly, should the Mets deem him ready.

Whichever route the Mets choose, it appears Conforto will return well before the May 1 approximation the team had pegged during the winter.