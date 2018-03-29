Mets’ Michael Conforto might not need rehab assignment before returning from disabled list
GM Sandy Alderson said the Mets have not yet decided if Conforto will go on assigment before returning from injury.
Michael Conforto is close enough to a return to the major leagues that he might not need a formal rehabilitation assignment.
General manager Sandy Alderson said Thursday the Mets have not decided whether to send Conforto to play in minor-league games.
“That’s a decision we’ll make in the next couple of days,” Alderson said.
Minor-league spring training ends Sunday. The minors’ season starts Thursday, the same day Conforto is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list.
The Mets will have to decide if they want to activate Conforto as soon as possible and if it’s worth sending him to an affiliate for only a handful of at-bats.
A possible middle ground: Conforto stays at the Mets’ spring-training complex, works out with High-A St. Lucie and perhaps gets into a couple of regular-season games there. That would allow him to get at-bats without extra travel and still return quickly, should the Mets deem him ready.
Whichever route the Mets choose, it appears Conforto will return well before the May 1 approximation the team had pegged during the winter.
