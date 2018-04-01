There is another positive development for Michael Conforto as the Mets outfielder was set to leave Port St. Lucie for New York Sunday, a sign that his return from September shoulder surgery is near.

The Mets made the announcemet before their game Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals at Citi Field.

Conforto is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list Thursday, when the Mets begin a series against the Nationals in Washington, D.C., and it’s possible they will activate him then.

Minor-league spring training ended Sunday. That the Mets chose to have Conforto join the major-league team, as opposed to join a minor-league affiliate for a rehabilitation assignment, is a good sign.

The Mets also provided some other injury updates on Sunday.

— Manager Mickey Callaway had no update on righthander Anthony Swarzak (sore left oblique) Sunday morning.

— Outfielder Brandon Nimmo was scratched from Sunday’s lineup with flu-like symptoms. “We’re trying to get him up to a point where he can contribute late in the game [Sunday],” said Callaway, who added that Nimmo was rehydrating after being up sick much of the night.

— Lefthander Jason Vargas will throw a simulated game of undetermined length Monday at Citi Field, Callaway said. “We’ll see how he’s feeling,” Callaway said. “If he can go up and down four times, we’ll get him up and down four times.”

— First baseman Dominic Smith (strained right quad), who is on the 10-day DL and accruing major-league service time, was set to travel to Las Vegas with the Triple-A team Sunday.