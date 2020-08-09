Another Mets starting pitcher is hurt, and the club hasn’t decided on his replacement.

Righthander Michael Wacha headed to the injured list Sunday with inflammation in the back of his right shoulder, making it three seasons in a row and four of the past five that he is sidelined by a physical ailment.

He complained of that discomfort — which he described as “just some extra little soreness” — after his game Friday. Manager Luis Rojas said the Mets aren’t too worried after seeing the MRI results. Wacha said he hopes to return when he is eligible and miss just a start or two.

“Nothing that we noticed or anything that he shared during the game,” Rojas said. “He was able to finish, but then after the game was when he said that he felt something. Right now, not overly concerned.”

Wacha, who won’t throw for at least a couple of days, added: “After talking with the doctors, they [said] that it’s a pretty minor injury and nothing really long-term. Definitely all a positive mindset on my end and staying as optimistic as I can about getting back there in a timely fashion and the most healthy way.”

Wacha has a 6.43 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in three games. Might this problem have contributed to that poor start?

“Not to my knowledge, no,” Rojas said. “This is the first time he’s talked to us about it.”

To fill his roster spot, the Mets added third-string catcher Ali Sanchez. To fill his rotation spot, the Mets aren’t sure what they will do.

Marcus Stroman, who is working his way back from a torn left calf muscle, is not an option to pitch in Wacha’s place Wednesday, Rojas said. He is scheduled to throw another simulated game Tuesday.

The only option that Rojas specifically mentioned was a bullpen game. Among the Mets’ depth starters in their player pool: Franklyn Kilome and Corey Oswalt.

“[Using a bunch of relievers is] a situation you have to be prepared for,” Rojas said. “Going into a season like this and having a quick ramp-up, there's definitely talks that this could happen. We feel pretty much confident that we're going to have some depth or a group of guys that are going to get us through the game if we don't have a starter for a day.”

Cano progressing

Robinson Cano (strained groin) has faced live pitching at the Mets’ alternate training site in Brooklyn, and signs still point to him being activated from the IL when eligible (Friday) or shortly thereafter.

“He’s been doing a lot of activity, responding really well to the treatment,” Rojas said. “It’s right on point.”

Edwin the escapist

Edwin Diaz extended his scoreless innings streak to four by surviving a scary eighth in the Mets’ 4-2 triumph over the Marlins on Sunday.

After Diaz struck out the first two batters, Ryan Lavarnway grounded a single to rightfield. Then Eddy Alvarez gave a ball a ride to left, but it bounced off the wall instead of going over it. Diaz struck out Monte Harrison to strand two runners in scoring position.

“You could see in his demeanor that he’s attacking batters more,” Rojas said of Diaz in his recent non-save situation appearances. “Everything had a lot of conviction. It’s some of the things that we want to see from him, that he has a plan, that he has the conviction so he can execute those pitches.”

Extra bases

The Mets’ bullpen has a 0.82 ERA in the past week, collecting 29 strikeouts in 22 innings . . . J.D. Davis extended his career-best hit streak to 13 games. Brandon Nimmo extended his career-best on-base streak to 30 games . . . As the Nationals arrive Monday for a four-game set at Citi Field, the Mets are looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season.