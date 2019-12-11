SAN DIEGO — Needing a replacement for Zack Wheeler, Brodie Van Wagenen is returning to the group of players with which he is most familiar: his former clients.

The Mets agreed to a one-year deal with righthander Michael Wacha, pending a physical, a source said Wednesday. Wacha is represented by CAA, the agency Van Wagenen ran until he was hired as the Mets’ general manager last fall.

Wacha, 28, is coming off a down season with the Cardinals, the only professional organization he has ever known. He had a 4.76 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 29 games (24 starts), considerably worse than his career 3.91 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.

In seven seasons, Wacha has not been a beacon of stability. His career-high innings total is 181 1/3 — in 2015, when he was an All-Star — and since 2014, his first full year in the majors, he has averaged about 24 starts and 134 innings per season. He missed about half of 2018 with an oblique injury.

Adding Wacha rounds out the Mets’ penciled-in rotation: Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, Steven Matz and Wacha. That allows the Mets to leave Seth Lugo — their best reliever the past two seasons — and Robert Gsellman in the bullpen.