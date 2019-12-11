TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Michael Wacha agrees to one-year deal to be Mets' No. 5 starter, source says

Michael Wacha of the Cardinals pitches during the

Michael Wacha of the Cardinals pitches during the second inning against the Mets at Citi Field on June 15. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

SAN DIEGO — Needing a replacement for Zack Wheeler, Brodie Van Wagenen is returning to the group of players with which he is most familiar: his former clients.

The Mets agreed to a one-year deal with righthander Michael Wacha, pending a physical, a source said Wednesday. Wacha is represented by CAA, the agency Van Wagenen ran until he was hired as the Mets’ general manager last fall.

Wacha, 28, is coming off a down season with the Cardinals, the only professional organization he has ever known. He had a 4.76 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 29 games (24 starts), considerably worse than his career 3.91 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.

In seven seasons, Wacha has not been a beacon of stability. His career-high innings total is 181 1/3 — in 2015, when he was an All-Star — and since 2014, his first full year in the majors, he has averaged about 24 starts and 134 innings per season. He missed about half of 2018 with an oblique injury.

Adding Wacha rounds out the Mets’ penciled-in rotation: Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, Steven Matz and Wacha. That allows the Mets to leave Seth Lugo — their best reliever the past two seasons — and Robert Gsellman in the bullpen.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Steve Cohen speaks during the Robin Hood Veterans MLB doesn't expect 'governance issues' with sale of Mets
Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, right, takes a Air of uncertainty surrounds Giants' QB situation
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson celebrates a 61-yard touchdown Can Jets slow down Ravens' MVP front-runner Jackson?
Quarterback Eli Manning of the New York Giants Slayton's new souvenirs are special to Giants rookie
Jets running back Le'Veon Bell against the New Glauber: Time for Jets and Bell to go separate ways
Tony DeAngelo of the Rangers gets the glove Rangers keep alternating wins and losses
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search