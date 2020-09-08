Mets lose as pitching gets battered by Orioles

Mathematically, the Mets have a little less than a third of the season left to fix this mess, but in reality, they have much less time than that.

Thanks to this 60-game sprint, the Mets have only 17 more tries left after their 11-2 drubbing against the fourth-place Orioles at Citi Field on Tuesday — a game disappointing both because of the caliber of play and the caliber of opponent. They’ll try to do it with an overmatched rotation, most recently typified by Michael Wacha’s four-inning outing Tuesday, and rickety bullpen, this time represented by Robert Gsellman, who was shelled in a four-run fourth. Gsellman also appeared to injure himself in the eighth.

In the words of one of the Mets old managers, it’s getting late early.

And on Tuesday, it seemed late even as early as the fifth inning, after Wacha had left the game having given up two homers and putting the Mets in a deficit they never crawled out of. And Gsellman added to the flames by serving up a three-run homer of his own. The Mets offense — which has been more reliable this season — managed to do little of note against Orioles lefty John Means, who came into the game with an 8.10 ERA.

The Mets remain fourth in the National League, five games under .500 and, though behind a number of teams, are still in a Wild Card race because of the expanded playoff format this year.

Wacha allowed two, two-run homers, one in the second and another in the third, both on changeups high in the zone. In the second, Pedro Severino singled to lead off the inning and DJ Stewart homered to right on an 86.7 mph pitch. Wacha let two more on after that, but scurried out of trouble — actually cutting his second-inning ERA from 19.80 to 19.50.

The Mets got one back in the bottom of the inning, on Jason Marisnick’s two-out home run to left, but with one on in the third, Ryan Moutcastle tattooed a ball to centerfield to give the Orioles a 4-1 lead. The Orioles did more damage in the fourth, when Marisnick misplayed Pat Valaika’s fly ball, a two-base error, and Valaika scored on Cedric Mullins’ one-out triple.

After his four-run fifth, Gsellman allowed two more in the eighth before departing with an undisclosed injury. Jeff McNeil hit his third homer in three days to provide the final margin.