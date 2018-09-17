PHILADELPHIA — For at least another hour, the Mets kept their playoff chances at non-zero.

Their 9-4 win over the Phillies on Monday avoided mathematical elimination from postseason contention, pending the outcome of the Cardinals-Braves game later in the night. If St. Louis wins, the Mets (70-80) are out. And if not, then probably Tuesday.

A season that started with what seemed like genuine playoff hope is ending with a dozen games good for little but pride and personal stat-padding.

“We should’ve played better,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “I don’t have any excuses for those type things. We could’ve played better, and we didn’t.”

What went wrong? Plenty. The Mets’ realistic shot at the postseason was gone months ago. After their hot two weeks to open the year, they encountered what assistant general manager John Ricco called “a little bit of a perfect storm”: poor play all around, injuries to some veterans and struggles for some young players — all while a rookie manager with a new coaching staff tried to find their way and general manager Sandy Alderson stepped away because of cancer. The Mets went 15-39 in May (10-18) and June (5-21).

“That was pretty much the season,” Ricco said.

Said Callaway: “For me, June happened. It didn’t not happen. We have to do everything we can to make sure that a June doesn’t happen again. Because it derails your whole season. It’s unfortunate, but that is what happened, and it did derail our season.”

Ricco and Callaway see hope in what has been a mildly successful second half (31-25). There will be lots for the new GM and the rest of the brain trust to decide over the winter — Should they keep the rotation together? What to do at center, second and catcher? — but Callaway specifically has praised the growth of the Mets’ starting pitchers and the more recent offensive diversity. With the likes of Amed Rosario, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto having strong summers at the top of the lineup, the September Mets aren’t nearly as homer-reliant and offensively limited as the May Mets.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Monday’s win offered a glimpse of that. Conforto went 3-for-5 with a career-high six RBIs, including a go-ahead RBI double with two outs in the seventh and a three-run homer in the ninth. He raised his career-high RBI total to 75. McNeil also had three hits.

Zack Wheeler (12-7, 3.31 ERA) allowed four runs — all in the fifth — in seven innings. He walked three, struck out four, allowed three hits and hit three batters. He faced the minimum number of batters during an opening four no-hit innings, but Philadelphia broke through on J.P. Crawford’s three-run triple into the rightfield corner.

“The bright side is seeing how Mickey and the team righted the ship in the second half and have played really competitively for a long period of time, and not just in September but against some teams that are fighting for playoff spots,” Ricco said. “I have to fold that into the takeaway on the season, which is this team, there are some strengths to build on, and a lot of what we’ve seen recently.”

Notes & quotes: Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel gave David Wright, who is wrapping up his playing career this month, an “NYM” card from the Citizens Bank Park out-of-town scoreboard, which pairs nicely with the No. 5 off Boston’s Green Monster from Dustin Pedroia … The Mets tweaked their rotation to keep Noah Syndergaard, who will pitch Wednesday, on regular rest, which also allows him to make one extra start, the season finale Sept. 30. Jason Vargas will pitch Thursday in Washington … Left behind by the Mets, who will have Syracuse as their Triple-A affiliate starting next year, the Las Vegas 51s hooked up with the A's on a two-year player-development contract. … Devin Mesoraco (neck) has been swinging in the batting cage and said he expects to play again “in a couple of days.”