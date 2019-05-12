Mickey Callaway was enjoying the Mets’ blowout win over the Marlins Friday when something unusual happened: Amed Rosario walked, which in addition to being rarity itself meant the shortstop reached base twice in the same game.

That came shortly after Rosario had two hits on the same day in San Diego, which was preceded by three hits in a game in Milwaukee.

Rosario’s overall offensive numbers aren’t exactly imposing — he is hitting .278 with a .316 OBP a .424 slugging percentage — and he still lags well behind the top couple of tiers of offensive shortstops so prevalent in the modern major-league world. But each component of his slash line is a career high, and the Mets have been encouraged.

To hear Callaway tell it, it has taken until about now for Rosario, 23, to treat each at-bat equally. He’s figured out that getting on base more than once is better than getting on base once.

“The funny thing about Rosario is he stays in the .260-.270 range, and you don’t see tons of games where he gets multiple hits,” the manager said. “It’s like he gets one a night, one a night, one a night. And then lately we’ve been seeing him break out and getting a little bit more of those multiple-hit games, which is very encouraging.

“It’s nice to see that consistent performer that’s getting that one on-base or one hit a night, but to start realizing that he’s capable of a little bit more and he can get on base twice and that’s not bad. That’s fun to see. That just tells me he’s maturing, he understands that, you know what, I can go up there every at-bat and grind away.”

Rosario leads the National League with 10 errors, all of which came during a 17-game stretch, but has shown signs that he is beginning to stabilize defensively, including a couple of recent diving stops deep in the shortstop hole followed by strong throws to first.

If he can avoid making regular misplays in the field, it would allow observers to notice his bat more often. Rosario has hit in seven straight games, plus 21 of his past 23 spanning a month. His 24 RBIs rank sixth among shortstops.

And Rosario leads with Mets in batting with runners in scoring position, going 14-for-39 (.359) in those situations. That’s better than Jeff McNeil (.333), Wilson Ramos (.325), Robinson Cano (.273) and Pete Alonso (.267).

The recent production has come as Rosario has moved all around the lineup. This month, he has batted second (thrice), sixth (once), seventh (twice) and eight (thrice).

Callaway pointed to that Friday game as evidence of Rosario’s growth. After a first-inning grand slam, Rosario struck out on three pitches — including a final whiff on a curveball in the dirt — in the second inning against the same pitcher, Miami’s Pablo Lopez.

“He didn’t look quite locked in,” Callaway said. “That’s still just a young kid trying to get through a season.”

But later, a walk.

“He’s slowly understanding what it takes to hit is to grind out every single at-bat and give yourself the best chance to continue to get on base,” Callaway said. “Even if you got on base your first time, you’re going to have three more at-bats. Go get on base the second time. Go get on base the third time. I think he’s really starting to understand that. We’ve seen more success lately because of that.”