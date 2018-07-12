There was never a question about whether Jacob deGrom would be in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. The only uncertainty revolves around the inning in which he’ll appear.

The Mets ace has been one of their few bright spots approaching the Midsummer Classic, entering Thursday ranked first in the National League in ERA (1.68) and second in WHIP (0.97), strikeouts (149) and innings pitched (123 1⁄3).

“He should be starting the All-Star Game, that’s how I feel about it,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday night. “There’s no doubt in my mind. If he’s not, then that’s the wrong decision.”

Callaway doubled down before Thursday’s game against Washington, again saying he believed deGrom should start Tuesday at Washington’s Nationals Park. His 1.678 ERA is the second-lowest entering the All-Star break in franchise history, a thousandth of a point behind Dwight Gooden’s 1.677 in 1985. DeGrom has allowed one run or none in 14 of his 19 starts this season, and in 57 of his 125 career starts (45.6 percent).

His toughest competition for the All-Star honor took the mound Thursday at Citi Field. Washington’s Max Scherzer was leading the league in WHIP (0.89), strikeouts (177) and innings pitched (127 2⁄3) and was third in ERA (2.33).

When asked who should start Tuesday, Nationals manager Dave Martinez expressed the same conviction about his pitcher as Callaway did about deGrom.

“I don’t want to be biased, but Max Scherzer, yeah, of course,” Martinez said. “Knowing him, he’d probably want to pitch the whole game, but that’s not going to happen. But yeah, I really think he deserves to start the game.”

In the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field, the Mets’ Matt Harvey started despite ranking fourth in baseball in ERA, including behind Clayton Kershaw’s 1.89.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Without a doubt [deGrom] should be starting in the All-Star Game,” Mets third baseman Todd Frazier said. “But you know how stuff goes with the guy who’s at the home field. [Dave Roberts] has a big decision.”

The Dodgers’ Roberts will manage the NL.

After shutting out the Phillies for eight innings Wednesday night, deGrom said he would like to start Tuesday, but understands the call is out of his hands. “That decision’s not up to me,” deGrom said. “Of course I’d like to start it, but we’ll just see what happens.”

Although deGrom’s record (5-4) isn’t close to what you would expect based off his statistics, Callaway has been impressed by how he doesn’t let the lack of run support bother him. The 30-year-old righthander entered Thursday with the worst run support in MLB among those with at least 120 innings (3.79 runs per start). In deGrom’s last 13 starts, the Mets averaged 2.77 runs, and if you take out a 12-run game against the Rockies, the average drops to 2.0.

“When he starts, he’s had to endure some run-scoring issues by us,” Callaway said. “And he’s handled that with flying colors, and it’s put him in a spot where he should be starting the All-Star Game.”