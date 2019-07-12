MIAMI — If the Mets viewed the All-Star break as some sort of reset, a chance to relax for a few days and return to not quite a fresh start but something mentally close to it, well, so much for that.

The Mets opened the second half with an 8-4 loss Friday to the Marlins. They are 40-51 and have lost four games in a row to Miami, the only National League club with a worse record (34-55).

“It’s one game,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “It’s not fun to lose the first game back, but it is one game.”

Jason Vargas had his worst start in three months, allowing six runs in five innings. He walked one, struck out one and gave up five hits.

The game turned on a curious sequence in the bottom of the third. Vargas was facing Curtis Granderson, who entered the night with a .189 average and .272 OBP, with two outs and opposing pitcher Caleb Smith on first. Vargas threw over to first base six times, including three in a row. Granderson wound up homering to right-center for what became a permanent Marlins lead.

Smith told reporters he was surprised at the many pickoff attempts and that after Vargas’ third or fourth try, first-base coach Trey Hillman predicted Granderson would homer.

Vargas said he was throwing over to make Smith dive back to the bag repeatedly.

“It takes a little bit out of you to dive,” Vargas said. “I was trying to take advantage of him putting himself in the situation where he was going to have to work harder. I didn’t make the pitch I needed to make [to Granderson].”

Garrett Cooper made it back-to-back jacks with a 418-foot shot to left, enough of a no-doubter that leftfielder J.D. Davis didn’t even move.

The end came for Vargas in the sixth. He walked Granderson to begin the inning. Cooper followed with a run-scoring double to deep center, off the glove of a leaping Michael Conforto, a corner outfielder who has been playing center.

Robert Gsellman allowed a homer to Brian Anderson, his first batter after entering in relief of Vargas. So good through the first quarter of the season, Gsellman has a 9.50 ERA since May 23 and a 5.17 ERA on the year.

Wilson Ramos (two-run single in the third) and Todd Frazier (two-run homer in the ninth) provided the Mets’ offense.

