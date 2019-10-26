Mickey Callaway seems to have found a new job faster than the Mets could decide on a new manager.

Callaway, fired Oct. 3 after two seasons as Mets manager, will be the Angels’ pitching coach, according to multiple reports Saturday. The Mets are still due to pay him an approximately $1-million salary for 2020, the final year of his three-season contract.

In joining Los Angeles, Callaway is reunited with new manager Joe Maddon. Maddon was the Angels’ bench coach when Callaway played partial major-league seasons with the club in 2002-03.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen seemed to believe Callaway’s quick employment elsewhere was possible.

“He brought consistent work ethic, good attitude and passion, every single day,” Van Wagenen said the day he fired Callaway. “And as (chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon) and I shared with him this morning, we have no doubt that these characteristics will allow him to find success in his next opportunity as he draws from these experiences going forward.”

Callaway, 44, pitched in parts of five major-league seasons — plus three years in Korea — in a playing career that ended in 2008. Before joining the Mets, he was highly regarded as a pitching coach with the Indians. The Mets hired him to replace Terry Collins following the 2017 season, and the team went 163-161 in two seasons under his watch.

The Mets, meanwhile, have taken a thorough and deliberate approach to their managerial search. They interviewed at least eight candidates in person, including five who reportedly had second interviews: Yankees special adviser Carlos Beltran, ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez, Mets quality-control coach Luis Rojas, Nationals infield/first-base coach Tim Bogar and Twins bench coach Derek Shelton.

Three other teams are still searching for a manager: Giants, Pirates and Royals. The Angels, Cubs (David Ross), Padres (Jayce Tingler) and Phillies (Joe Girardi) have already filled their openings. Girardi also was a candidate for the Mets’ job.