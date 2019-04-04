Mickey Callaway all but led a "Let’s Go Mets!" cheer when he addressed the media before Thursday’s home opener against the Nationals.

No one seemed more excited than Callaway. And he said whatever the Mets do, it’s all for the fans. At 5-1 and leading the NL East, Callaway was pumped.

"I think that they're going to be thrilled that we had a great road trip and I think they're going to be excited that we're home playing in front of them for the first time this season," he said. "They should be proud of the way the guys prepared throughout spring training. They did a heck of a job getting ready and they showed that in this first road trip. We're excited to be back in front of the fans and it’ll be an exciting day here at Citi FIeld.

“When you’re coming home to your home fans, it's always exciting,’’ the manager said a few hours before the game against the Nationals. “This is what you play for, you play for the fans. I say this a lot. Without them we wouldn't have jobs, This is the best game in the world and it’s all for the fans. That's what this is about. It's not about the players, it's not about anything but the fans. This is why we have this game, this is why it's the best game in the world. There’s nothing more exciting than coming home to your home fans on Opening Day here.''

The Mets arrived in New York between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m. Thursday after completing a three-game sweep of the Marlins in Miami. Callaway said the quick turnaround “wasn’t too bad. I feel rested enough. The good things is we have the day off [Friday]. We can ride the adrenaline wave. The fans are going to bring the excitement and get us pumped up and go out there and play the best we can."