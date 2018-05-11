PHILADELPHIA — Mets manager Mickey Callaway said he met with his field staff for 35 minutes Friday to address lineup-card procedure in an effort to avoid issues like the Mets batting out of order Wednesday, “just to make sure we’re on top of things in the future.”

On Wednesday, the Mets lost a runner in scoring position in the first inning when the lineup posted in the dugout/clubhouse for the players to see did not match what the Mets turned into the umpires before first pitch. Callaway took the blame for the snafu — including addressing the team after the game — though he didn’t say who actually handles the lineup cards.

Given the oopsie and the Mets’ struggles, Callaway said he would have rather had a game than an off day Thursday, but he got through it.

“I was surprised when the sun came up yesterday,” he joked. “I wasn’t quite sure it was going to. That was tough.”

What did the Mets change to ensure it doesn’t happen again?

“Quite a few things,” Callaway said. He and assistant general manager John Ricco declined to specify what, though.

Ricco said there was a breakdown in the process that safeguards against such a mishap, but before the 12:30 p.m. start Wednesday, “maybe [there were] too many things going on right before the game, so the focus wasn’t there to double check,” he said.

Ricco added: “Something like that should never happen.”