TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
64° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets lineup card mishap: Callaway, staff meet ‘just to make sure we’re on top of things in future’

The Mets manager, along with assistant GM John Ricco, wouldn’t specify what changes the team made to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway manages against the Rockies

Mets manager Mickey Callaway manages against the Rockies during the sixth inning at Citi Field on Sunday. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

PHILADELPHIA — Mets manager Mickey Callaway said he met with his field staff for 35 minutes Friday to address lineup-card procedure in an effort to avoid issues like the Mets batting out of order Wednesday, “just to make sure we’re on top of things in the future.”

On Wednesday, the Mets lost a runner in scoring position in the first inning when the lineup posted in the dugout/clubhouse for the players to see did not match what the Mets turned into the umpires before first pitch. Callaway took the blame for the snafu — including addressing the team after the game — though he didn’t say who actually handles the lineup cards.

Given the oopsie and the Mets’ struggles, Callaway said he would have rather had a game than an off day Thursday, but he got through it.

“I was surprised when the sun came up yesterday,” he joked. “I wasn’t quite sure it was going to. That was tough.”

What did the Mets change to ensure it doesn’t happen again?

“Quite a few things,” Callaway said. He and assistant general manager John Ricco declined to specify what, though.

Ricco said there was a breakdown in the process that safeguards against such a mishap, but before the 12:30 p.m. start Wednesday, “maybe [there were] too many things going on right before the game, so the focus wasn’t there to double check,” he said.

Ricco added: “Something like that should never happen.”

New York Sports

Yankees pitcher Dellin Betances reacts on the mound Boone remains high on Betances
Giants running back Saquon Barkley speaks to the Barkley a leader for Giants at rookie minicamp
New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta speaks to Glauber: Lauletta could be well-hidden QB gem
Knicks head coach David Fizdale answers questions from Source: Fizdale interested in Smart, Van Exel
Teammates congratulate Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller after a NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament schedule 2018
Jason Vargas of the Mets stands on the Jason Vargas to be skipped in Mets’ rotation