For the second time in two weeks, a person hired by Sandy Alderson for a major job with the Mets is facing significant scrutiny for alleged misconduct toward female members of the media.

Five women told The Athletic, in a report published Monday night, that former Mets manager Mickey Callaway aggressively pursued them before, during and after his time in New York. He sent three of them inappropriate photos, asked one for nude photos back and told another that he would give her information about the Mets if she got drunk with him, according to the report.

All of the women spoke to The Athletic anonymously. One called Callaway’s reputation for such behavior "the worst-kept secret in sports."

Neither Alderson, the team president, nor a Mets spokesman returned a request for comment. The Angels, who have employed Callaway as their pitching coach for the past year-plus, said they are looking into it.

"The behavior being reported violates the Angels organization’s values and policies," the Angels said in a statement. "We take this very seriously and will conduct a full investigation with MLB."

Cleveland, which employed Callaway from 2010-17, said in part in a statement: "We were made aware for the first time tonight of the allegations in The Athletic regarding Mickey Callaway’s behavior toward women. We are currently reviewing the matter internally and in consultation with Major League Baseball to determine appropriate next steps."

Last month, the Mets were in a position similar to the one the Angels are in now. ESPN reported on Jan. 18 that general manager Jared Porter sent dozens of unanswered texts, some of them explicit, to a female reporter in 2016. The next morning, the Mets fired Porter.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alderson had hired Porter less than three months prior. In October 2017, then working as the Mets’ GM, he hired Callaway as manager.

According to the report from The Athletic, the Mets said they learned in August 2018 — most of the way through his first season with the organization — of an incident that happened prior to his joining the Mets. A team spokesman told The Athletic they investigated the situation but didn’t reveal more details.

Alderson was not with the Mets at the time, having stepped away in June 2018 due to a recurrence of his cancer. He returned to the organization in November as president under new owner Steve Cohen.

In the accounts from the women in The Athletic’s report, Callaway sent them inappropriate texts, emails and social media messages, as well as made comments, including regarding their appearance and dress, in person while they were covering Callaway’s teams.

After the firing of Porter, Alderson said that he did not talk to any women while vetting Porter — an indictment of baseball’s demographics, he said, not of the Mets’ process.

"That’s one of the unfortunate circumstances that exists in the game today," Alderson said. "There aren't women in those positions with whom one can have a conversation and develop information or check references.

"We did a routine background check [on Porter]. We didn’t do an FBI-equivalent investigation, although those are the kinds of things that we might have to consider in the future perhaps. But hiring, and of course general managers is different, but we've been hiring, I don't know, a dozen or so individuals over the last month or so and that risk exists with every employee that's hired."

He also called the Porter story "a wake-up call" and said he considered the issue of men behaving in such a way toward women "sort of a societal problem."

"Think this happens in lots of places, and it’s tolerated too many places," Alderson said. "At least with respect to MLB, there’s a policy to deal with this and deal with it harshly. Hopefully, as time goes on, these kinds of incidences will become fewer and fewer. I think this is more of an indictment of our society than it is just about the industry."