Mickey Callaway said he’ll allow Jose Reyes the playing time he needs to break out of his slump, and even plans to find a few starts for the shortstop, who’s yet to record a hit this season.

“I think that when you have a player on your team you have to make sure you put him in spots where he can succeed,” Callaway said. “Even if he doesn’t succeed in the meantime, you have to continue to do it or you have a dead player on your roster. That makes things even more difficult. So we have to pick spots for Jose to get going and he will. He’ll adjust to this new role and heat up.”

Reyes, who signed a one-year, $2-million contract this year, ceded the starting role to Amed Rosario this year, and has assumed a utility infield role off the bench — one that he shares with Wilmer Flores, who came in to Wednesday hitting .226 with two home runs. He came in Wednesday night to pinch hit in the bottom of the seventh inning and grounded out.

Reyes also got off to a slow start last year, hitting well under .100 for the majority of April, eventually going on to hit .288 in the second half of the season.

D’Arnaud undergoes surgery

Travis d’Arnaud had successful Tommy John surgery to repair the partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Tuesday, the Mets announced. The procedure was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery by Dr. David Altchek. D’Arnaud will miss the rest of the season.

Change of plans for Swarzak

Anthony Swarzak (oblique) stayed in Flushing Wednesday, a change from the original plan, which had him going to Florida for his rehab. The team decided it was better for Swarzak to continue his treatment in New York instead of throwing. They’ll re-evaluate whether they want him to go to Florida in a few days, Callaway said.

Six-man maybe

Callaway said the Mets are open to considering a six-man rotation after Jason Vargas returns from the broken bone in his glove hand. At this juncture, it still appears more likely the team will deploy one of its starters in the bullpen.