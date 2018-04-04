Amed Rosario is making Mickey Callaway look like a genius.

Granted, Callaway is still very much in the honeymoon period with this fan base, but of all the moves that have provided early dividends, repeatedly batting Rosario ninth has been one of the most profitable. On Wednesday, Rosario responded to the call by hitting a go-ahead, two-run triple in the sixth inning, making it his fifth RBI in five games. All of them have come with two outs.

Granted, Rosario was aided by the Phillies shallow defensive alignment, which basically had rightfielder Nick Williams playing in the second baseman’s back pocket.

“I feel very good and I feel very comfortable and fortunately, most of the times that I’ve been taking at-bats there have been runners in scoring position so I’ve had a chance to bring them home,” Rosario said of hitting ninth. In the sixth, “I just saw that he was playing shallow so I was sure the ball would be over his head.”

After, Callaway credited Rosario’s adjustments — not necessarily his lineup mojo — with the success.

“The thing I like about Rosey is that he’s not letting the last at-bat dictate what he’s going to do in the next at-bat,” he said. “He knows in the past, he’s chased some pitches. He’s gotten a ton better at that. He’s still going to do it every now and again but he’s not letting that one time he chases a few pitches turn into two or three . . . He’s sticking with that good approach he and Six [Pat Roessler] are working on.”

Conforto returns

Callaway played a little coy with Michael Conforto’s status, but it does appear the centerfielder will be active for Thursday’s game against the Nationals. While not guaranteeing that Conforto would play, Callaway said it was “likely” and that he will definitely be traveling with the team.