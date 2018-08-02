The Mets remained upset Thursday with the Nationals player’s slide that broke up a double play and wound up breaking Phillip Evans’ leg. The infielder was placed on the disabled list with a non-displaced tibia fracture that might have ended his season and disrupted his career.

Mickey Callaway still objected to Adam Eaton’s play in the game Wednesday, saying, “I think the guy slid in late and I think his hand actually came off the bag. I think if he hadn’t have hit Phil, he would have gone way past the bag. I thought it was a little high up on the leg. We have an injured player who could be out for the rest of the year because of it.”

Evans, who was on crutches in the clubhouse, said, “You’ve got a fast guy hitting a soft-hit ball. I don’t think you need to come in that hard, that late. But I mean, it’s part of the game. I respect it. I respect playing hard-nosed baseball. I play hard as well.”

Still, it cost him substantial playing time. “It’s hard not to think about,” Evans said. “I think I was going to get some good opportunities in the next two months. But it’s part of the game, you can’t control it.”

Ces has first operation

Surgery to remove calcifications and a portion of bone in Yoenis Cespedes’ right heel was successful Thursday, assistant general manager John Ricco said, adding that the outfielder will have the same procedure on his left heel in two or three months. After that, doctors will be able to estimate a timetable for his return.

Wahl ‘honored to be here’

Bobby Wahl, a righthanded relief pitcher acquired from the A’s in the Jeurys Familia trade, was called up from Las Vegas (Jacob Rhame was optioned, Kevin Kaczmarski was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster).

Last August, Wahl underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome and said that he healed, “fairly quickly, actually.” When he was asked whom he knew in his new clubhouse, he said that he played summer ball in high school with Michael Conforto.

“It means everything, to be in this organization with such a great history,” Wahl said. “It’s an honor to be here and wear this uniform. So, I’m really excited for this opportunity.”

Extra bases

Jeff McNeil called it “incredible” to have hit his first major league home run Tuesday in Washington and considered himself fortunate that the ball bounced back on the field. He said, “It ended up in the pitcher’s hand, so he tossed it to me.”