Mickey Callaway, who spent the last five seasons as pitching coach of the Indians, will be named the 21st manager in Mets franchise history, sources confirmed on Sunday. The 42-year-old will receive a three-year deal.

Callaway’s hiring represents a major shift for the Mets, whose hopes to contend have long been tied to the health and effectiveness of their starting pitching. Former manager Terry Collins had little pitching background and left many pitching decisions in the hands of former pitching coach Dan Warthen, who also was not retained.

Callaway takes over after establishing himself as one of the game’s top pitching coaches, with a reputation for strong communication skills with players. With the Indians in the World Series last year, Callaway took center stage and appeared comfortable with the kind of increased media scrutiny that he’ll face in New York.

Callaway beat out a field that included current Mets hitting coach Kevin Long, Mariners third-base coach Manny Acta and White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing.

Long’s contract expires at the end of the month and it’s unclear whether he’ll return. The highly respected hitting coach would be sought after by other clubs in that capacity.

Chosen in the seventh round of the 1996 draft by the Rays, Callaway pitched in the big leagues over parts of five seasons with Tampa Bay, Texas and Anaheim, compiling a 4-11 mark with a 6.23 ERA in 40 games. He pitched with the Angels in 2002, when the club won the World Series. His 14-year playing career ended in 2009 after stints in Korea and Taiwan.

Callaway began coaching in the Indians’ minor-league system the following year and slowly began climbing the ladder.

General manager Sandy Alderson said he’d be open to managerial candidates with little experience. Callaway has never managed in the minors.