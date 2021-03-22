WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pandemic be damned, Mike Piazza has made his annual pilgrimage from Italy, where he lives, to Port St. Lucie for a two-day appearance as a guest instructor.

He spent part of Monday morning conversing with some of the club’s fresh faces, including James McCann, his fellow catcher, and Francisco Lindor, his fellow All-Star traded to the Mets. But he hasn’t met the most important newbie: owner Steve Cohen.

Soon, the enthused Piazza hopes.

"The fans should rest well knowing the team is in good hands and the future looks bright," Piazza — who added that he had a "great conversation" with team president Sandy Alderson at the start of the offseason — said during a 50-minute video news conference.

"It seems like he has such a passion for the team. You don’t get that successful without taking risks and stepping into new ventures and knowing how a management system works. There’s always going to be unforeseen circumstances where you have to make adjustments. That’s part of business. That’s obviously part of sports.

"I look forward to meeting him. Obviously, we have a lot in common as far as his love of the history and the heritage of the team."

To that end, Piazza plans to be present on Sept. 11 when the Mets host the Yankees at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Piazza’s place in franchise history includes, of course, his game-winning homer on Sept. 21, 2001, the first game in New York City after the attacks.

"Without giving away too many previews, I’m sure it’s going to be an emotional night," he said. "It’s going to be something done with taste and reverence, but also celebrate the lives as well and the bravery that was 9/11."

On a different historical note, Piazza said he wants to take an active role in helping the Mets honor their past generations — something the organization started to do more actively toward the end of the Wilpons’ ownership, though the shortened, fan-less 2020 season interfered.

Aside from Piazza (No. 31), only three Mets have had their numbers retired: Tom Seaver (No. 41), Gil Hodges (No. 14) and Casey Stengel (No. 37). There also is Jackie Robinson, whose No. 42 is retired throughout MLB.

The Mets intended to add Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 last June, which turned out to be during the league’s coronavirus-induced shutdown. They plan to follow through on that this year on a date to be announced.

Thus, there is a backlog of players with strong cases for the same honor.

"I’m going to be a little bit more aggressive in going to bat for guys," Piazza said. "That’s something I really look forward to talking to Steve about as well."

A partial list includes David Wright (No. 5), Gary Carter (No. 8), Edgardo Alfonzo (No. 13), Dwight Gooden (No. 16), Keith Hernandez (No. 17) and Darryl Strawberry (No. 18).

"I don’t want to give any surprises away, because I know some things. I don’t want to spoil it. I think this year we’re going to have some nice additions to the [Mets’] Hall of Fame," Piazza said, referencing a larger group of honorees than those who have had their numbers retired. "Unfortunately, as time has gone on, we’re starting to lose some of the treasures of the game, so I think it’s important that we do that while we still have them."

Piazza chatted Monday with a guy who one day might be on such a list: Jacob deGrom. Through seven seasons — with a 2.61 ERA, two Cy Young Awards and a Rookie of the Year honor — deGrom has a shot at joining Piazza in the Hall of Fame. But it’ll require a productive back half of his career, especially after getting a late start, as he broke in just before his 26th birthday.

"Hopefully when the dust does settle, he could be there. Never [guarantee] 100% though," Piazza said with a laugh. "I don’t know how you could not take him seriously in that regard. He’s doing so many incredible things in market No. 1. And it just doesn’t seem like he’s slowing down."