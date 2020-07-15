What MLB teams are charging for cardboard cutouts

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans cannot attend MLB games in person for at least the start of the 2020 season (and perhaps the entire season). Because of this, several teams — including the Mets — are offering a cardboard cutout program, in which fans can pay to have a cardboard likeness of themselves in the stands during home games.
Here are the MLB teams to offer such a program, as well as how much they are charging for each cutout:
National League
Dodgers: $149 for field level/loge seats. $299 for Pavilion Home run seats (outfield)/ Dugout club (behind the plate)
Giants: $99
Mets: $86 through the team; $69 through the 7 Line Army
Brewers: $50
American League
Astros: $100
Athletics: $49 for A’s Access members; $89 for general fans; $149 for the ALS CURE project foul ball zone (If cutout "catches" a foul ball in the ALS CURE zone, that fan will receive an autographed photo from Stephen Piscotty. Proceeds will benefit the Piscotty family foundation to find a cure for ALS.)
White Sox: $49 (for first home stand only)
Royals: $40
Rangers: $50
Mariners: $30