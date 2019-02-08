TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBaseballMets

MLB considering Mets-Nationals or Cubs-Cardinals for London in 2020, AP sources say

MLB's first games in Britain are scheduled for this summer, when the World Series champion Boston Red Sox play the Yankees at London's Olympic Stadium in June 29-30.

A general view of the exterior of the

A general view of the exterior of the London Olympic Stadium at the Olympic Park on April 6, 2011 in London. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dean Mouhtaropoulos

By The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people familiar with the discussions tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball is considering one of two matchups for its 2020 series in London: Mets vs. Washington Nationals or Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because no announcements had been authorized. An announcement is expected after opening day this year.

MLB's first games in Britain are scheduled for this summer, when the World Series champion Boston Red Sox play the Yankees at London's Olympic Stadium in June 29-30. The venue was built for the 2012 Olympics and reconfigured for the Premier League club West Ham United.

Baseball's collective bargaining agreement calls for a 2020 opener in Asia, April games in Mexico, May games in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic and June games in Britain.

By The Associated Press

