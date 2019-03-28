TODAY'S PAPER
Opening Day: Mets-Nationals starting lineups

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom during a spring training

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom during a spring training workout on Feb. 22 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
The Mets open the 2019 season on the road against the Nationals in Washington.

Jacob deGrom, freshly off a five-year, $137.5 million extension, gets the start for the Mets. The Nationals send Max Scherzer to the hill.

Here's a look at the rest of the lineups for Mets-Nationals on Opening Day:

Mets

1. Brandon Nimmo, LF

2. Pete Alonso, 1B

3. Robinson Canó, 2B

4. Michael Conforto, RF

5. Wilson Ramos, C

6. Jeff McNeil, 3B

7. Amed Rosario, SS

8. Juan Lagares, CF

9. Jacob deGrom, P

Nationals

1. Adam Eaton, RF

2. Trea Turner, SS

3. Anthony Rendon, 3B

4. Juan Soto, LF

5. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

6. Yan Gomes, C

7. Brian Dozier, 2B

8. Max Scherzer, P

9. Victor Robles, CF

