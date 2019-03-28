The Mets open the 2019 season on the road against the Nationals in Washington.
Jacob deGrom, freshly off a five-year, $137.5 million extension, gets the start for the Mets. The Nationals send Max Scherzer to the hill.
Here's a look at the rest of the lineups for Mets-Nationals on Opening Day:
Mets
1. Brandon Nimmo, LF
2. Pete Alonso, 1B
3. Robinson Canó, 2B
4. Michael Conforto, RF
5. Wilson Ramos, C
6. Jeff McNeil, 3B
7. Amed Rosario, SS
8. Juan Lagares, CF
9. Jacob deGrom, P
Nationals
1. Adam Eaton, RF
2. Trea Turner, SS
3. Anthony Rendon, 3B
4. Juan Soto, LF
5. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
6. Yan Gomes, C
7. Brian Dozier, 2B
8. Max Scherzer, P
9. Victor Robles, CF
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.