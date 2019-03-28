The Mets open the 2019 season on the road against the Nationals in Washington.

Jacob deGrom, freshly off a five-year, $137.5 million extension, gets the start for the Mets. The Nationals send Max Scherzer to the hill.

Here's a look at the rest of the lineups for Mets-Nationals on Opening Day:

Mets

1. Brandon Nimmo, LF

2. Pete Alonso, 1B

3. Robinson Canó, 2B

4. Michael Conforto, RF

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

5. Wilson Ramos, C

6. Jeff McNeil, 3B

7. Amed Rosario, SS

8. Juan Lagares, CF

9. Jacob deGrom, P

Nationals

1. Adam Eaton, RF

2. Trea Turner, SS

3. Anthony Rendon, 3B

4. Juan Soto, LF

5. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

6. Yan Gomes, C

7. Brian Dozier, 2B

8. Max Scherzer, P

9. Victor Robles, CF