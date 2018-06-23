Hansel Robles has gone to a better place.

After being designated for assignment Friday, Robles found a home Saturday, as the Angels claimed him off waivers and assigned him to Triple-A Salt Lake.

It was unlikely that Robles, who had been in the Mets organization his entire career, would be left jobless for long, despite his struggles the past two years. Many — including Mickey Callaway for a time — viewed him as a reclamation project: a pitcher with the physical abilities and the potential to put it all together and once again be effective at the major-league level. He was 2-2 this year with a 5.03 ERA and shuttled back and forth from Triple-A Las Vegas.

“You kept on seeing the same thing,” Callaway said Friday of the decision to DFA Robles. “The adjustments he needed to make to be that consistent guy and get consistent outs [were] looking more and more difficult and it looked like it wasn’t going to happen for us. He went out there and attacked and did the best he could and the results just weren’t coming.”

Though Sandy Alderson did need to free up two spots on the 40-man roster to accommodate two minor-league call-ups, Robles came as a surprise move. The Mets, who had placed A.J. Ramos on the 60-day disabled list to make room for one, also had the option to do the same to minor-league pitcher Jamie Callahan, but that would have required giving him service time and a major-league salary.

“Hansel’s been with us quite a while,” Alderson said by way of explanation Friday. “We’ve seen him pitch well. We’ve seen him pitch less well. We’ve got a number of other young relievers, some of whom we acquired last year at the trade deadline that we want to take a look at. Tim Peterson is an example of somebody that has gotten an opportunity, at least in the short term, pitched well for us. So we just felt it was time to take a look at a couple of additional people. We’re excited to see what Drew Smith can do for us.”

Extra bases

David Wright took grounders at third base and threw to first Saturday. He hit in an indoor batting cage Friday and is slowly ramping up baseball activity.