TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
76° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Nelson Figueroa, former Mets analyst, no longer at SNY, station says

Nelson Figueroa in 2015..

Nelson Figueroa in 2015.. Photo Credit: SNY

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

SNY analyst Nelson Figueroa no longer works at the station, a spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning.

The New York Post reported that Figueroa was let go on Friday, citing sources that said he arrived on Thursday unfit to work.

Figueroa had been SNY’s lead Mets studio analyst for four years before being replaced in that role by Todd Zeile this season.

Zeile in turn has been filling in in the game booth while Ron Darling undergoes treatment for thyroid cancer.

Nelson Figueroa no longer works at SNY, a spokeswoman confirmed Saturday morning. Figueroa had been SNY’s lead Mets studio analyst for four years before being replaced in that role by Todd Zeile this season.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Wilmer Flores, top, makes Wilmer Flores misses Mets but not NY's high rent
Aaron Judge of the Yankees hits a first-inning Rieber: Veteran players recall draft experiences
Ron Swoboda in 1970 Fifty years later, Swoboda's catch is still amazin'
Jets coach Adam Gase, also the interim general Fitterer interviewed by Jets for GM opening
Todd Frazier of the Mets celebrates with teammate Mets rally in eighth to beat Diamondbacks
Yankees manager Aaron Boone and DJ LeMahieu celebrate LeMahieu helps Yanks move 8 1/2 games ahead of Sox
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search