SNY analyst Nelson Figueroa no longer works at the station, a spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning.
The New York Post reported that Figueroa was let go on Friday, citing sources that said he arrived on Thursday unfit to work.
Figueroa had been SNY’s lead Mets studio analyst for four years before being replaced in that role by Todd Zeile this season.
Zeile in turn has been filling in in the game booth while Ron Darling undergoes treatment for thyroid cancer.
