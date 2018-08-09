A look at the Mets’ top prospects as ranked by mlb.com. Stats are through games played Wednesday:

1. Andres Gimenez, SS / Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Since his promotion from Class A St. Lucie to Class AA Binghamton in late July, Gimenez is hitting .296 with seven RBIs in 15 games. In that short sample size, Gimenez is 16-for-54 with five walks, a .397 on-base percentage, and a .389 slugging percentage. Between St. Lucie and Binghamton, Gimenez is hitting .285 with six home runs and 37 RBIs in 101 games, entering play Thursday.

2. Peter Alonso, 1B / Las Vegas 51s

Perhaps the Mets' most heralded prospect, Alonso hasn’t hit for average as well since his callup to Class AAA Las Vegas in mid-June, but the power certainly hasn’t left his bat. In 43 games playing home games at hitter-friendly Cashman Field, Alonso has smashed 12 home runs. In 65 games with Class AA Binghamton, he hit 15. He homered in the All-Star Futures Game and is hitting .364 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in his last 10 games.

3. Jarred Kelenic, OF / Kingsport Mets

The Mets' 2018 No. 1 draft pick is hitting .247 with four home runs and 26 RBIs. However, most of that production came in his first 12 games in the Gulf Coast League. Since moving to the Appalachian League, where his plays for Kingsport, Kelenic is hitting .173 with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 27 games. He’s hitting .190 with a home run and seven RBIs in his last 10 games.

4. Justin Dunn, RHP / Binghamton

The Freeport native is 5-4 with a 3.36 ERA in 10 starts. He allowed one run and six hits, struck out nine, and walked two in a 1-0 loss to Harrisburg on Aug. 4. Dunn has allowed two runs or less in six innings in three of his last four starts.

5. Franklyn Kilome, RHP / Binghamton

Acquired in the July 27 Asdrubal Cabrera deal with the Phillies, Kilome is 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA in two starts with the Rumble Ponies. He allowed four runs (three earned), six hits, struck out five, and walked one in seven innings in his first Binghamton start, a 4-3 loss to Altoona on July 29. In his next start, Kilome allowed two runs (one earned), four hits, struck out five, and walked two in 4 2/3 innings of a 3-2 over Harrisburg on Aug. 4. He is 4-7 with a 4.12 record for the season