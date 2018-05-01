No deals in works: Mets caught in bind behind plate

With Kevin Plawecki and his fractured left hand still likely weeks away from returning, general manager Sandy Alderson said the Mets have considered external alternatives at catcher but have not come close to adding a new player.

Plawecki, initially given a three-to-four-week timetable, is now going to be “at least four weeks,” Alderson said. His grip strength is not improving and he is still experiencing pain

“The progression with these injuries is not linear,” said Alderson. “Once he shows progression on the grip strength it can happen rapidly. So it’s still very difficult to say exactly when he’ll be back.”

In the meantime, the Mets plan to roll with Tomas Nido and Jose Lobaton, who have offered little offensively but have satisfied the team defensively, in line with the Mets’ stated expectations when Plawecki and Travis d’Arnaud (Tommy John surgery) were lost on the same day.

Mets catchers have the worst average (.165) and second-worst slugging percentage (.247) in the majors. Their .304 OBP ranks 12th.

Alderson said the Mets have looked at “incremental” and “significant” upgrades at the position, but there aren’t any good matches.

The helpfulness of an incremental upgrade, he said, could be mitigated by the catcher’s lack of familiarity with the pitching staff. As for significant upgrades, “We just don’t think that’s available.”

“We’ve never gotten to the stage of discussions where we were able to ascertain price,” said Alderson of talks with other teams. “Even in those situations where teams aren’t necessarily competing, catchers are still a very valuable commodity to them. We’ve made some inquiries, but price is probably not the right word. We haven’t really gotten to that level with anybody.”

Alon-so hot

Mets first-base prospect Peter Alonso has put himself on the proverbial map.

“Not only has he hit well, but his defense has apparently improved quite a bit. So he’s certainly put himself on the map,” said Alderson. “On the other hand, we’re not really dealing with X number of months or years out at this point. But he’s certainly put himself on the map.”

Alonso, 23, had a .408/.505/.776 slash line with seven homers and 19 RBIs heading into play Tuesday with Double-A Binghamton. He was named Eastern League Player of the Week after homering in four straight games.

Injury updates

Lefthander Steven Matz (back tightness) was “tender” Monday after throwing a bullpen session Sunday, manager Mickey Callaway said. He was not available out of the bullpen Tuesday, as had been a possibility, but is still scheduled to start Saturday . . . Righthander Anthony Swarzak is coming along slowly returning from his strained left oblique, which Alderson said is near the rib cage, making it “a little more problematic.”