TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets righthander Noah Syndergaard changes batterymates, still has electric stuff

Noah Syndergaard worked with catcher Wilson Ramos on

Noah Syndergaard worked with catcher Wilson Ramos on Saturday night, Aug. 10, 2019, at Citi Field, went seven innings and gave up two runs, both on a Juan Soto homer in the first inning. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Print

Mets manager Mickey Callaway is of the belief that Noah Syndergaard can throw to any catcher when he’s rolling. Currently doing just that, Syndergaard pitched to Wilson Ramos on Saturday night for the first time since June 15.

The results supported Callaway’s belief.

In a 4-3 victory over the Nationals, the hulking righthander went seven innings, allowing two runs (both in the first inning on a two-run home run by Juan Soto), seven hits and two walks. He struck out five and lowered his ERA to 3.89. It was the sixth straight start he went at least seven innings, the longest stretch of his career.

Soto homered again off Seth Lugo in the top of the eighth, putting the Nationals ahead 3-2.

“When Noah is Noah, it doesn’t matter who’s catching him,” Callaway said before the game.

Tomas Nido had caught each of Syndergaard’s previous seven starts, resulting in a 2.74 ERA for one of the Mets’ co-aces. Nido, however, lacks the offensive upside of Ramos, who homered on his 32nd birthday Saturday, tying the score at 2 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

When Syndergaard had been slumping in May and early June, Callaway turned to Nido to change the status quo. In an effort to help fix Syndergaard, the Mets opted for a catcher with whom Syndergaard had established familiarity and success.

But with Syndergaard back to throwing well and the Mets shooting to earn their 15th win in 16 games, Callaway trusted Ramos to keep him trending in the right direction.

“We always have to be willing to change with the circumstances, and I think the circumstances are such right now that he feels confident no matter who’s catching him,” Callaway said. “That allows us to probably be the best team we can possibly be offensively.”

Syndergaard was shaky at the start. He struck out Trea Turner swinging on his fifth pitch — a 100-mph fastball on the outside half of the plate — but followed by walking Adam Eaton. After Eaton stole second base and Anthony Rendon grounded out to shortstop, Soto took Syndergaard deep to centerfield.

Matt Adams and Asdrubal Cabrera followed with singles before Syndergaard caught Victor Robles looking.

He worked around singles in the second and third innings but retired nine straight until Adams singled again in the top of the sixth inning.

“He understands that all he has to do is do what Noah Syndergaard can do, and anybody can sit back there and catch him,” Callaway said.

On Syndergaard’s 97th and final pitch, Turner grounded a 97-mph fastball to Amed Rosario at shortstop, who turned a slick double play against the speedy leadoff hitter.

“We felt this was the best way to win a game today,” Callaway said. “We’ve got [Patrick] Corbin pitching against us. Ramos is going to be in the middle of the order, driving in runs, hopefully, and we felt that this would give us the best chance to win.”

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme (13) is greeted in Guillorme, Davis come up big in 8th for streaking Mets
Wilson Ramos, shown here on Wednesday, Aug. 7, Ramos gets nod despite Syndergaard on the mound
Gleyber Torres #25 of the Yankees celebrates his Torres goes through full workout with no issues
Tim Tebow had a slash line of .163/.240/.255 Source: Tebow done for the season at Syracuse
Gary Sanchez #24 of the Yankees celebrates his Sanchez hits long homer in first game back from IL
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his Yanks lose to Jays again on Guerrero's two-run triple
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search