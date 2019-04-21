Noah Syndergaard hit the fifth home run of his career on Sunday. Dexter Fowler deserves credit for the assist.

With the Mets trailing the Cardinals, 4-1, in the top of the fourth inning, Syndergaard got hold of a pitch by Dakota Hudson and drove it just left of centerfield. Fowler, manning centerfield for the Cardinals, made a leaping attempt at the catch while trying to find the wall behind him.

Instead of the ball landing in Fowler’s glove, it bounced up and out of play into the concrete above the padding before landing on the field.

A little help from Odin. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/dfiNW1onaZ — New York Mets (@Mets) Apr 111, 2019

The home run was the fifth of Syndergaard’s career and his first of the season. He last homered on Aug. 16, 2016, taking Braden Shipley deep to center for a two-run shot against the Diamondbacks. He hit two homers in one game on May 11, 2016, twice going yard against Kenta Maeda.