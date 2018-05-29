TODAY'S PAPER
Mets place Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day DL

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard against the Milwaukee

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. Photo Credit: AP / Morry Gash

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
ATLANTA — Noah Syndergaard is headed to the disabled list.

The Mets announced Tuesday afternoon that the righthander has a strained ligament in his right index finger and would be placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 26.

Syndergaard, who was in Atlanta on Monday for the doubleheader against the Braves, complained of soreness in the finger on his pitching hand, the team said. He was examined at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Tuesday and a subsequent MRI and clinical exam revealed the injury.

Syndergaard was set to pitch Wednesday in the series finale at SunTrust Park.

Though there have been times where he’s been a bit uneven this season, Syndergaard has been a force for the Mets, going 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings and otherwise helping to lead a rotation that has seen its fair share of struggles after the Mets one-two punch of Jacob deGrom and Syndergaard.

Syndergaard missed the bulk of last season with a torn lat muscle that sidelined him from the end of April to Sept. 23.

The Mets already had 10 players on the DL before adding Syndergaard on Tuesday. That list includes Yoenis Cespedes, Travis d’Arnaud, Wilmer Flores, Todd Frazier, Juan Lagares, Rafael Montero, A.J. Ramos, T.J. Rivera, Anthony Swarzak and David Wright.

