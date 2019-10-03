Brodie Van Wagenen wants to stop the rumors before they re-start: Noah Syndergaard and Edwin Diaz will be on the Mets in 2020, he said Thursday.

The Mets’ general manager offered that information unprovoked at the end of a half-hour conference call to discuss the firing of manager Mickey Callaway.

“I know it hasn’t been asked necessarily, but there's speculation we might be trading some players off our roster,” Van Wagenen said. “Before all those questions come, I [want to say] that Edwin Díaz is going to be on our team next year. That’s our full expectation. And Noah Syndergaard is going to be on our team next year.

“We had to make some tough decisions at the trade deadline, but many of those decisions were rooted in planning for the 2020 season. Both of those players remained with us after the trade deadline, and we intend to have them be that way heading into spring training.”

The Mets discussed trading Syndergaard last winter and this summer. Syndergaard had a career-high 4.28 ERA in 2019, and after the season finale Sunday he said he was confident he would be with the Mets come spring training.

“I just ignore that [trade rumors] and focus on the relationship that I have with Brodie and [chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon],” Syndergaard said. “I think we’re all on the same page and a part of something huge. We all want to be a part of it next year.”

Diaz, who joined the Mets along with Robinson Cano from Seattle last year in Van Wagenen’s marquee offseason move, had a 5.59 ERA and lost his closer’s job for about the final third of the season.

“I do think that Edwin personally took a lot of heat for his performances. I know I did as well,” Van Wagenen said. “But Edwin still saved 26 games for us this year. That’s 30 percent of the wins we had. It's far from where we hoped he could be, and it's far from where we believe he will be.”

Extra bases

Asked about a New York Post report that he dictated the terms of Diaz’s limited usage — no more than three outs, then no more than four outs — in 2019, Wilpon said: “I was part of the conversations that they had about Diaz. I never made any edict and certainly didn't tell anybody what to do with Edwin Diaz or anybody else on the roster.” … Pete Alonso is the Mets’ nominee for the 2019 Hank Aaron Award, which goes to the most outstanding offensive performer in each league.