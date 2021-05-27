TODAY'S PAPER
Mets' Noah Syndergaard shut down six weeks with right elbow inflammation

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard against Atlanta at

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard against Atlanta at Citi Field on Sept. 29, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Noah Syndergaard’s season — and his Mets future — is in question after a significant setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

He will not throw for at least six weeks after being diagnosed with right elbow inflammation, Mets manager Luis Rojas said Thursday morning. But there is no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow — which was repaired via Tommy John surgery 14 months ago — according to Rojas.

That puts Syndergaard on track for a best-case-scenario return sometime in August. But even that is not a guarantee.

"We pray he can pitch for us this year," Rojas said.

Syndergaard is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

That development came shortly after he suffered a sudden and dramatic drop in velocity in his minor-league rehabilitation start on Tuesday. He was scheduled to throw at least four innings but was pulled after one. His fastball velocity dropped from 94-95 mph early in the inning to 89-92 mph late in the inning, according to a scout in attendance.

