SAN FRANCISCO — More than four hours before first pitch, the typically mundane pregame activity came with a main event Tuesday: Noah Syndergaard against Francisco Lindor and Luis Guillorme in live batting practice.

For Syndergaard, it was his first time facing hitters since May, when right elbow inflammation set him back in his return from Tommy John surgery. He threw one simulated inning — 15 to 20 pitches, all fastballs and changeups.

For Lindor and Guillorme, it was their first time facing full-speed pitching since suffering their injuries — Lindor’s strained right oblique on July 16 and Guillorme’s strained left hamstring on July 31.

The switch-hitting Lindor took all of his at-bats as a righthanded hitter. He did stand in the lefthanded hitter’s box but was limited to tracking pitches — i.e., watching them go by — because his progression from that side is delayed by the oblique issue.

"It was a good start," said Lindor, who also fielded ground balls, ran the bases and thanked the Giants’ grounds crew at the end of his workout.

Lindor and Guillorme also faced Andrew Mitchell, a lefthander who is with the Mets as part of the taxi squad. It was against Mitchell that Lindor hit his lone ball in play, a drive off the wall in centerfield.

"Everything else was foul, foul, foul," Lindor said. "I was trying to stay up the middle and I actually got one up the middle, which is good. Swung and missed twice and a bunch of foul balls and I put one in play."

Lindor is hoping to return to the Mets without going on a minor-league rehabilitation assignment. But it is not clear if he will avoid that fate.

"Nobody wants to go to the minor leagues, but if I end up going, [it’s fine]," he said. "I can’t say no, I’m not going, I’m going to stay up here. I would love to say that, but at the end of the day, they know more than me when it comes to those things."