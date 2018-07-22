TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Noah Syndergaard placed on disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease

The Mets believe Syndergaard contracted the highly contagious disease while working at a kids camp over the All-Star break.

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks on from the

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks on from the dugout against the Nationals at Citi Field on July 12. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Noah Syndergaard is going on the disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease, the Mets announced Sunday.

Mets assistant GM John Ricco said they expect Syndergaard to miss just one start.

The Mets believe Syndergaard contracted the highly contagious disease while working at a kids camp over the All-Star break.

Syndergaard pitched five innings and allowed eight hits and one run against the Yankees on Friday in the Mets’ first game after the break. Mets manager Mickey Callaway said before Sunday’s game that Syndergaard had trouble breathing during Friday’s game, looked weak and has since developed blisters on his hands because of the disease.

Most commonly seen in babies and toddlers, the disease causes sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet.

Syndergaard missed seven weeks with a strained ligament in his right index finger and returned to action on July 13 against the Nationals.

Corey Oswalt will start Wednesday against the Padres in place of Syndergaard, Callaway said.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Steven Matz of the Mets looks on from Matz is flat after long layoff
Giants running back Saquon Barkley participates during OTAs Saquon Barkley signs contract with Giants
Jets offensive coordinator Tony Sparano coaches during their Former Jets OC Tony Sparano dies at 56
The Mets' Amed Rosario steals second base in Short stay for new Yankee Acevedo
Mets pitcher Bret Saberhagen in the dugout at Herrmann: Mets' Bleach Episode came 25 years ago
Giants chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch Giants' Tisch: Players won’t be fined if they kneel