Noah Syndergaard is going on the disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease, the Mets announced Sunday.

Mets assistant GM John Ricco said they expect Syndergaard to miss just one start.

The Mets believe Syndergaard contracted the highly contagious disease while working at a kids camp over the All-Star break.

Syndergaard pitched five innings and allowed eight hits and one run against the Yankees on Friday in the Mets’ first game after the break. Mets manager Mickey Callaway said before Sunday’s game that Syndergaard had trouble breathing during Friday’s game, looked weak and has since developed blisters on his hands because of the disease.

Most commonly seen in babies and toddlers, the disease causes sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet.

Syndergaard missed seven weeks with a strained ligament in his right index finger and returned to action on July 13 against the Nationals.

Corey Oswalt will start Wednesday against the Padres in place of Syndergaard, Callaway said.