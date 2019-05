Noah Syndergaard knows how to help his own cause.

The Mets righthanded pitcher, who bats lefthanded, drove the first pitch he saw from Tyler Mahle over the left-centerfield wall for a 407-foot home run to give the Mets a 1-0 lead over the Reds in the third inning.

A 407-foot, opposite field homer for @Noahsyndergaard!



Maybe changing up the hair was a smart move? ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zsQtPEmFIv — SNY (@SNYtv) May 122, 2019

It was the second homer of the season and sixth of his career for Syndergaard, who hit one on April 21 in a loss to the Cardinals.