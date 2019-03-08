'Boring outing' for Mets' Noah Syndergaard

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – The baseballs were flying out of First Data Field on Friday as six homers were hit in the Marlins’ 10-3 win over the Mets.

Noah Syndergaard allowed two of those home runs – a wind-aided three-run shot to Neil Walker in the third and a no-doubt blast to right by JT Riddle in the fourth.

Syndergaard allowed four runs (three earned) in four innings and was unconcerned about the homers. Syndergaard, who walked five in his last outing, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight.

“It was kind of a boring outing,” he said. “It wasn’t terribly good. It wasn’t too bad. Step in the right direction. Spring – that’s all that matters.”

Walker also homered off Seth Lugo. For the Mets, Jeff McNeil, Robinson Cano and Andres Gimenez hit their first home runs. It also was McNeil’s first hit (in his eighth at-bat).

Tim Tebow, who left Thursday’s game after he was hit in the left foot by a pitch, entered the game in the sixth and grounded out in his only plate appearance.

Rosario not ready

Manager Mickey Callaway said on Thursday that he had Amed Rosario “penciled in” for Friday’s lineup. But Rosario, who was hit in the left hand by a pitch on Monday, did not play and won’t on Saturday when the Mets travel to Fort Myers to face the Red Sox.

“He actually came in really good today,” Callaway said. “We decided just to give him another day. We want to see him take BP for a couple days.”

Mendoza visits

Jessica Mendoza, the ESPN “Sunday Night Baseball” analyst and recently hired Mets baseball operations adviser, visited the field during batting practice. Mendoza declined to speak with reporters. A team spokesman said the former softball star was suffering from an illness and had lost her voice. Mendoza was able to have a lengthy conversation with manager Mickey Callaway behind the batting cage and also chatted with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and special assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya, among others.