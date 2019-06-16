The Mets aren’t sure yet of the severity of Noah Syndergaard’s strained right hamstring, but it’s serious enough for him to officially be sidelined.

Syndergaard landed on the injured list Sunday morning, which made room for Robinson Cano (strained left quadriceps), who returned after missing the minimum 10 days.

Manager Mickey Callaway said Syndergaard went for an MRI before the Mets’ series finale against the Cardinals. Results were not immediately available.

Syndergaard has not commented on his injury, which he sustained in the seventh inning of his outing Saturday night against St. Louis.

The Mets are undecided on who will replace Syndergaard in the rotation, starting Thursday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Callaway said Long Island native Anthony Kay will “probably not” be the pick. The Mets promoted Kay, a lefthander, to Triple-A Syracuse this week. He allowed five runs in four innings in his debut at the top minor-league level.

“Anthony probably needs a little more time,” Callaway said.